Explained: Difference between Censure Motion and No Confidence Motion

A motion is a formal proposal by a member of deliberative assembly for the assembly to take a certain action. Censure and No-Confidence motions are two aids of the parliamentary proceedings that are used by the members of the Parliament to act as per the rules of the house.

Censure Motion:

A censure motion is moved in the parliament or in any state assembly of India.

It is moved by the opposition against a specific policy of the government or any minister or the council of ministers.

Details:

Censure means expressing strong disapproval or providing extremely harsh criticism against some action of the government or by the stern rebuke by a legislature. Generally opposition against the policies of Government or an individual minister. Censure motion is moved to seek disapproval of the certain policy of the government in power. This motion seeks to censure the government for its lapses. The motion must specify the charges against the Government.

Censure motion must be specific and self-explanatory, stating the reasons for its adoption. A censure motion can be moved or in the state assembly No leave of the house is required for moving the censure motion, but it must specify the charges against the Government of the state. In case any censure motion has been passed the Government immediately needs to seek the confidence of the house after it is passed.

No-Confidence Motion:

A No-Confidence motion is implemented to expresses a lack of confidence in the current government headed by the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers. If the motion is passed in the parliament, then the entire ministry would need to resign.

Details

No Confidence motion is one of the motions passed by the legislature operational only in a parliamentary form of the Government. In any parliamentary system, the no-confidence motion a statement or vote that the government is no longer fit to rule. The loss of support of the lower house is responsible for the passing of no-confidence motion. Since in India Council of Ministers is responsible to the Lok Sabha, the whole office resigns once the motion is successfully passed. In simple words, no-confidence motion means no confidence in the head of the state. According to procedures, a no-confidence motion can be moved only in Lok Sabha. It is not allowed in Rajya Sabha. Council of Ministers and not individual ministers or private members. The written notice of the motion has to be given to the secretary-general of the House by 10 am or in any day when the bouse is sitting.

Conditions equivalent to No Confidence

In case the lower house rejects the bill that is proposed by the Council of Ministers, it is equal to the no-confidence motion.

In any case of the money, the bill is rejected, proposed by only Cabinet Minister, this rule is applicable. It must be passed without any changes.








