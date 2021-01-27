All about DRDOs' Akash NG Missile

Why in News?

The Defence Research and Development Organization, DRDO successfully conducted the launch of Akash New Generation missile from Integrated Test Range, Odisha.

It is a new generation surface to air missile that is meant for use of the Indian Air Force.

What is the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme?

This programme was started by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

It was approved by the Government of India on July 26, 1983

The missiles developed under the programme are

Short-range surface to surface ballistic missile- Prithvi Intermediate-range surface to surface ballistic missile- Agni Short-range low-level surface to air missile- Trishul Medium range surface to air missile- Akash Third-generation anti-tank missile- Nag

Significance:

In a boost to Indian Air Force Defence System, the DRDO successfully test-fired surface to air Akash NG Missile than can intercept high manoeuvring aerial threats.

Akash NG Missile: Details

Akash is a medium-range mobile surface to surface air missile defence system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization, DRDO and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited for Missile Systems. Bharat Electronics, Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division and Larsen and Toubro for other radars, control centres, launcher systems in India. It has the capability to neutralize aerial targets such as fighter jets, cruise missiles and air to surface missiles and ballistic missiles. It has been deployed as operational service with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

Explained: All about Akash Missile

Variants of Akash Missile:

Akash 1S: This missile has a strike range of 30 kilometres and is capable to carry a warhead of 60 kilogram

Mark II: This has an intercept range of 40 kilometres and the accuracy has been increased for the missile guidance system.

Akash NG: The range of the missile is 80 kilometres and has an active electronically scanned array Multi-Function Radar(MFR) and Optical Proximity Fuze system.

Successful Maiden Test Launch of Akash-NG Missile - A new generation Surface to Air Missile meant for use by Indian Air Force with the aim of intercepting high manoeuvring and low RCS aerial threats.https://t.co/I89HKSs0C0 pic.twitter.com/guauzU24kA — DRDO (@DRDO_India) January 25, 2021

Optical Proximity Fuze: Details

A proximity fuze is something that detonates an explosive device automatically when the distance to the target becomes smaller than a value that was decided.

It is estimated that this increases the lethality of this weapon by 5 to 10 times as compared to other fuzes.

What is an Active Electronically Scanned Multi-Function Radar

An active electronically scanned array AESA is a type of phased array antenna, which is a computer-controlled array antenna.

The AESA is a more advanced, sophisticated, second generation of the original PESA phased array technology. PESAs only emits a single beam of radio waves at a single frequency at a time.

Play GK Quiz on static and current events