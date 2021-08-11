Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Explained: Lok Sabha passes the OBC Bill, States to make their own OBC List

Lok Sabha has passed the OBC Bill this week. This means that the States have now got the power to make their own list of Other Backward Classes. Know all about the Bill here
OBC Bill in the Parliament

Lok Sabha has approved the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 providing the power to the states to make their own Other Backward Castes (OBC) lists. 

This Bill was passed with 385 members voting in support. No member had opposed the bill which is a rare display of bipartisan unity. 

It is a constitutional amendment bill that requires a special majority (2/3rd member) for its passage in both the Houses of Parliament.

The ongoing session has witnessed regular disruptions by the opposition. They have been demanding a debate over Pegasus snooping. 

During the debate on the bill various opposition members asked for the removal of the 50% cap on reservations. 

The bill was passed with bipartisan support. However MPs from both sides while discussing blamed each other saying that enough is not done for the OBC community by anyone. 

OBC Bill: About

The Bill was initiated by the Union Minister Virendra Kumar. He said the Bill was to be passed to allow the states and Union Territories to prepare their own Social and Economically Backward Classes (SEBCs) list. 

As per Union Minister and Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel, "Several communities continue to demand their inclusion among the Other Backward Classes but due to the Supreme Court ruling the state governments’ hands were tied. The amendment brought forth by the government allows state governments to take these decisions."

She also said that the NDA took the decision to increase the creamy layer limit from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh and also make provisions for admissions of students from OBC communities to Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodyaya Vidyalayas and Sainik Schools.

MP Asaduddin Owaisi of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen said that the move was politically motivated at the time of elections. As per him the right to reservation at the time of framing of the Constitution was against right to equality.

He added, “This is a golden chance. Make it religion-neutral. If there is provision for including Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs in Scheduled Castes then why can Muslims, Dalits and Christians not be a part of it?”

Need of the OBC Bill:

The bill is important as the state lists if they get nullified, then more than 600 communities of the Other Backward Classes would lose access to reservations in appointments and educational institutions. 

The Supreme Court in its Maratha reservation ruling upheld the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Act, which formed the basic need for this amendment/ bill. 
