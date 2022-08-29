EXPLAINED: New CJI Calls For A Meet To Discuss Backlog. What Is A Full Court Meeting?

The news CJI gets into work mode just after taking the oath. Chief Justice of India UU Lalit called a full court meeting in the Supreme court on Saturday. Read on to know what a full court meeting is and what were the CJI’s purposes.







What Is A Full Court Meeting?

Simply stated, a full court meeting refers to a meeting that all the judges of the court attend.

When Is A Full Court Meeting Held?

Full court meetings are called by the Chief Justice of India. They can be called to discuss any issues of judiciary importance. For instance, a full court meeting can be called to decide upon the senior designations of advocates in the apex Court.

How Frequently Is A Full-Court Meeting Held?

The occurrence of a full-court meeting does not follow any fixed number of frequencies or calendars. The meeting is held at the discretion of the Chief Justice of India.

However, full-court meetings aren’t a novel occurrence and they have been held many times in the past. For instance, one was held in 2020 to discuss the demands of lawyers to close the court following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Significance Of A Full-Court Meeting

A full-court meeting is held to bring all the senior judges to one table so that common solutions can be reached to handle judiciary problems and issues surrounding the legal system of India. It sometimes also attempts to make amendments in the administrative practices of the court.

Why Did The New CJI Call A Full-Court Meeting?

The main aim of the meeting was to discuss the ways to handle the backlog of cases. It was also aimed at discussing the listing of petitions.

The meeting brought forward various options. Finally, it decided to set up one or two constitution benches. It also decided to set up “six three-judge benches” on priority. The main aim for the same is to resolve the three-judge bench matters.

The three-judge benches will sit on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, in the first half of the day.