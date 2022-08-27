Who Is Justice UU Lalit? His Journey From The Supreme Court Judge To The Next Chief Justice Of India

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit is the 49th Chief Justice of India. He is one of the six senior counsels who have been directly elevated to the Supreme Court.

Formerly, he served as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India. Before his elevation as a judge, he was a senior counsel at the Supreme Court.

Uday U Lalit was born in Solapur, a town in Maharashtra, to U.R. Lalit, a former additional judge of the Bombay High Court Nagpur Bench. He completed his law graduation from Government Law College, Mumbai.

Uday U Lalit enrolled with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa as an advocate in June 1983. He commenced his practice with advocate M.A. Rane. Next, he shifted his practice to Delhi in 1985. In Delhi, he joined the chamber of senior advocate Pravin H. Parekh.







Name: Uday Umesh Lalit Father’s Name: U.R. Lalit Father’s Profession: Former additional judge of the Bombay High Court Bench Hometown: Solapur, Maharashtra Alma Mater: Government Law College, Mumbai. Spouse: Amrita Lalit

Justice UU Lalit's Life Journey





Years later, a Supreme Court bench of Justice G.S. Singhvi and Justice Ashok Kumar Ganguly appointed Uday U Lalit as the special public prosecutor for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Three years later, the Supreme Court collegium headed by then Chief Justice of India Rajendra Mal Lodha recommended his elevation as a judge to the Supreme Court. In August 2014, Uday U Lalit became the sixth lawyer to be directly elevated to the Supreme Court.

Appointment As The Chief Justice of India

President of India Draupadi Murmu, on August 10, 2022, appointed Uday U Lalit as the 49th Chief Justice of India.

The man took oath as the Chief Justice of India on August 27, 2022, in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Justice Uday U Lalit is the second one to be appointed directly by the Bar as the Chief Justice of India.







