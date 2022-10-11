EXPLAINED: Quantum Technology, and how it is expected to boost cyber security!

Technology never seems to astonish mankind, and quantum technology, aims to bring forward a revolution in the world of the internet, thanks to its great computational power.

The faces behind every successful venture must also be rightly applauded, and thus Alain Aspect, Anton Zeilinger, and John F. Clauser, the men behind the exemplary research on the increasingly emerging quantum technology, have been awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize for Physics.

As per experts, quantum technology is all set to boost cyber safety and security, boost health services, and safeguard financial transactions. Moreover, it will welcome superfast computing ability in our system which is presently accessible solely in huge supercomputers.

Quantum Technology Explained…

While almost everything in the world abides by classical Newtonian physics, particles at the subatomic and atomic levels are brave enough to not obey it. This strange deviation leads to unusual characteristics.

The property of “superposition” gets exhibited, enabling them to simultaneously be in multiple electron states.

They also exhibit “entanglement”, a state in which two or more particles are pitch perfectly identical even in cases when they are physically separated via a large distance. This eliminates individuality, as not any of them can be singularly described without referencing others.

Will quantum technology be able to enhance computers?

Every scientific or technological aspect is of no use to mankind if it is merely limited to books or laboratories, and not applied to solve real-world problems. That is when it becomes crucial to apply the stupendous concept of quantum technology to advance computers.

Quantum technology makes use of properties to cater to issues that are way too complex for traditional computers.

Traditional computing involves transistors and bits that can be in the states of either 0 or 1, making it on or off.

It is important to note that by making use of property superposition, quantum bits, called qubits, have the flexibility to be present as both zeros and ones simultaneously, or in any position between.

This allows them the capacity to conduct many calculations at once.

Due to the characteristic of “entanglement”, changing the entangled qubit’s state immediately has an impact on its paired counterpart. This thus boosts the processing efficiency of quantum computers.

Possible Demerits

Every coin has two sides, good and bad, and so is the case with this story. There is a myriad of working models of quantum computers, however, they are currently very far from reaching the immense potential quantum technology holds. Thus, currently, such models are just the starting points, and there are many more milestones to be achieved.

Note that even the behemoth technology IBM brings online access to quantum computers to the table. Initially, Apple showcased the use of quantum computers in order to deal with a problem. The same problem would have cost an impractically long period of time when attempted to get solved using a classical computer.

However, for quantum computers to be fully functional, it is important for scientists to successfully entice a huge amount of qubits to cooperate. This is a rather challenging task as qubits hold the tendency to quit working even at a teeny tiny disruption. Such disruptions could be as small as a tiny alternation in the temperature.





