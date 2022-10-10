What was the research on Financial Crises that won the Nobel Prize Of Economics and who were the men behind it?

In the fond memory of Alfred Nobel, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded Ben Bernanke, Philip Dybvig, and Douglas Diamond, for their outstanding research on banks and financial crises on Monday.

As celebrated professors and Nobel prize laureates in economic sciences, the three have made significant contributions to highlighting the role and importance of banks in the economy, especially amidst financial crises, including the ways through which financial markets can be regulated and more.

The need for the existence of banks

Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig have created theoretical models explaining the reason for the existence of banks. Additionally, they also highlighted how the function of the banks becomes vulnerable to rumors regarding their impending collapse. They also threw light on how society can diminish this vulnerability.

The bank vulnerability and possible solutions

Both men put forward a solution to bank vulnerability, in the form of deposit insurance from the government.

When the depositors know that their money is guaranteed by the state, they are no longer required to rush to the bank when rumors break out.

The importance of banks as per Douglas Diamond

In the research that led the trio to win the Nobel prize for Economics, Douglas Diamond presented how banks' act plays a societally crucial function. Banks are the intermediaries between borrowers and savers, and thus access the creditworthiness of borrowers, while also making sure that the loans are used for suitable investments.

Ben Bernanke and the Great Depression of the 1930s

The Great Depression of the 1930s is the worst economic crisis mankind has ever seen in modern history. Ben Bernake analyzed this severe economic crisis in detail. One of the major points he highlighted was the ways bank runs played a key role in the worsening of the crisis, leaving deep and prolonged impacts.

With the help of statistical methods and historical sources, Ben Bernake’s in-depth analysis showcased the factors that were crucial in the decline in gross domestic product. He discovered and highlighted the underlying factors that were the direct link to the failing banks.

The contributions of the three men

The research done by the trio has proven to be essential for subsequent research. The work improves the understanding of banks, banking crises, bank regulations, and how such prolonged financial crises ought to be dealt with.







The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences added that the research by the trio diminishes the risk of financial crises taking the form of long-term depressions with adverse consequences for society at large.

Knowing the three men

Dr. Ben Bernanke

Former Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States, and a great economist Ben Bernanke is currently serving as a notable senior fellow at the Brookings Institution with the Economic Studies program. The distinguished economist has published a myriad of articles on economic issues like monetary policy, economic history, macroeconomics, and more. He is also a notable author, who wrote two textbooks and scholarly books. The man has held a Sloan Fellowship and a Guggenheim Fellowship. He is a fellow of the Econometric Society of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.







Philip Dybvig

Celebrated American economist, Philip H. Dybvig is the Boatmen’s Bancshares Professor of Banking and Finance. He holds excellent expertise in business and government, banking and financial institutions, and corporate finance. His selected publications include “The Fallacy of Large Numbers, and a Defense of Diversified Active Members”, "Consensus on Diverse Corporate Boards", and "Pricing Long Bonds: Pitfalls & Opportunities", among many others.







Douglas Diamond

A specialist in the field of financial intermediaries, financial crises, and liquidity, Douglas W. Diamond is a well-known Merton H. Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. Additionally, he is also a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research. The man is also a fellow of the Econometric Society, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a National Academy of Sciences member. He was also the president of the American Finance Association and the Western Finance Association.