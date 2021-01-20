Explained: Rooftop Solar Scheme- Objective, Uses and Benefits

Why in News?

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has recently released an advisory of the rooftop solar scheme. Know about the scheme and its details below.

Objective:

The major objective is to generate solar power through the installation of solar panels on the roof of the houses. Also, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has announced the implementation of Phase 2 of the grid-connected Rooftop Solar Scheme.

The aim of the scheme is to achieve the final capacity of 40,000 MW from Rooftop Solar Projects by 2022.

How does the Rooftop Solar Cell work?

In a grid-connected rooftop Solar Photovoltaic SPV system, the DC power is generated from the SPV panel and is converted to AC using the power conditioning unit. It is then fed to the grid.

About the scheme: Uses and Benefits

The main objective of the scheme is to promote the grid-connected SPV rooftop and small SPV power generating plant among community, industrial and commercial organizations. The next objective is to mitigate fossil fuel dependence based on the generation of electricity which is environment friendly It would also generate the interest of private investors in solar energy projects. The implementation of the scheme is dependent on the distribution companies or the DISCOMs The ministry is also going to provide a 40% subsidy for the 3 kW and 20% subsidy beyond 3 kW and up to 10 kW of solar panel capacity. The residential consumer needs to pay the cost of the rooftop solar plant through the reduction of the subsidy amount given through the Ministry

Solar Schemes: Examples

International Solar Alliance: ISA is an Indian initiative, launched in collaboration by the Prime Minister of India and the President of France in November 2015 in Paris. It was initiated on the basis of the Conference of the Parties (COP-21) along with 121 solar resource-rich countries between the tropic of Cancer and tropic of Capricorn.

One Sun, One World, One Grid (OSOWOG): This scheme focuses on the framework that facilitates global cooperation and aims to build a global ecosystem of interconnected renewable energy resources. It mainly focusses on solar energy.

National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy: National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy focusses in providing a model for promoting large grid-connected wind-solar PV hybrid systems which would help in optimal and efficient utilization of wind and solar resources, transmission infrastructure and land.

Way Ahead

The government is also working on its target of achieving 175 gigawatts (GW) renewable energy by the year 2022. This would include 100 GW of solar, 60 GW of wind, 1 GW of biomass-based plants, and 5 GW of small hydro plants. The solar power capacity target of the government of India includes 40 GW of rooftop solar projects. India is on to building various solar parks and also floating solar parks in MP now which would be the largest in the world.

