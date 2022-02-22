11 Surprising facts about Indian Army that will make you feel Proud

Surprising facts about the Indian Army: It is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. The Supreme Commander of the Indian Army is the President of India and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is its professional head, who is a four-star general. The Indian Army Day theme for the year 2022 is "In stride with the future". To confront multifarious security challenges, the Indian Army is fully committed to modernisation with an impetus to indigenous solutions.

Two officers have been provided with the rank of field marshal which is a five-star rank and is a ceremonial position of great honour. The major aim of the Indian Army is to ensure national security and national unity. To defend the nation from external aggression and internal threats. It maintains peace and security within its borders. During natural calamities, the Indian Army also conducts humanitarian rescue operations. Indian Army is a major component of the national power with the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. Take a look at some surprising and interesting facts about the Indian Army.

READ| Indian Army Haircut: Check Different Types of Indian Army Hairstyles

11 Surprising facts about the Indian Army

1. The renowned history of the Indian Army dates back more than ten thousand years. Ramayana and Mahabharata are the two grand epics that constitute the fundamental framework around which the edifice of the Indian Army is built. It originated from the armies of the East India Company and in due course became the British Indian Army and the armies of the princely states. The armies of Bengal, Bombay, and Madras presidencies were merged to form a unified Indian Army in 1895.

2. During partition, the Indian Army witnessed a major overhaul in 1947. It was divided between the two newly created countries. Four out of ten Gurkha regiments were transferred to the British. In 1835, Assam Rifles was formed which is the oldest paramilitary force in the country.

3. In the first World War, over 1.5 million soldiers from the Indian Subcontinent went to war. They fought in all major wars. The gallant Indian Soldiers earned 11 Victoria Cross, 5 Military Cross, 973 Indian Order of Merit & 3130 Indian Distinguished Service Medals during World War 1. In the 13 Campaigns of World War 1, 12 Cavalry Regiments, 13 Infantry Regiments, and various other units of other Arms also participated. India Gate was built in memory of martyred soldiers (around 82 thousand) in World War 1.

4. The intelligence arm of the Indian armed forces is the Directorate of Military Intelligence (MI). In 1941, the agency was set up (then as part of the British Indian Army) to generate field intelligence for the army.

5. Four major wars that were fought by the Indian Army with Pakistan during 1947-48, 1965, 1971, and 1999. In all the wars, Indian soldiers have kept the enemy at bay. The most well-known war was fought in December 1971. The war lasted for fourteen days. Pakistan forces in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) were defeated and about 93,000 of them were made prisoners.

A large number of Pakistani territory in the west was occupied by Indian troops. The war ended on the eastern front with the unconditional surrender of Pak forces on 16 December.

6. In western Bhutan, the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) is permanently stationed. The High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) of the Indian Army is one of the most elite training centres in the world.

7. In 1948, Operation Polo was launched and was successful. It lasted 5 days. The operation led to the integration of the princely state of Hyderabad into India.

8. How can we forget the battle of Saragarhi that took place in September 1897. This is a brilliant example of where Indian army soldiers showed bravery. In this battle, around 21 Sikhs challenged and fought against approx. 10,000 Afghani troops. All Sikhs died in this battle and 400-600 casualties were on the other side. This battle is considered one of the greatest that stands in the history of the human race. It is also compared to the Battle of Thermopylae.

9. Indian Army is also one of the biggest contributors to United Nations peacemaking operations.

10. The 1999 Kargil war was another big achievement for India where the Indian Army recaptured several positions on the Indian side that were infiltrated by the Pakistani troops and militants. Around 3,000 Mujahideens and around 700 Pakistani troops were killed.

11. In 1982, the Indian Army built the highest bridge in the world named the Bailey Bridge. It is located between the Dras River and Suru River in the Ladakh Valley. The motto of the Indian Army is "Service Before Self".

Also, Read