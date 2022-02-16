Indian Army Haircut: Check different types of Indian Army Haircuts

Indian Army Haircut: Indian Army haircuts are famous among the youth as they are easy to maintain as well as helps complement the aesthetics. If you are the one looking for a neat and classic look, you may opt for an Indian Army haircut.

Here's a list of different types of Indian Army haircuts.

1- Regulation Cut: In the regulation cut of the Indian Army, the hair in the middle is straight while the skin fades at the sides. It is excellent for business people who need well-tamed hair but does not want their hair to shave off in the process.

2- High and Tight: In this, the length of the hair is retained and the sides are shaved. The trick is to find which kind suits a person and enhances the individual's features.

3- Burr Cut: This haircut is very trendy among the youth. In this, the hair is super short and in the middle of the head while the sides are shaved.

4- Military Cut: It is a very famous hairstyle wherein side parting is done with hair on top.

5- Induction or Buzz Cut: In this haircut, no maintenance is needed. The hair is shorter than the burr cut. The haircut was used to prevent the spread of lice amongst the soldiers. The haircut is perfect for square or oval shapes.

6- Flat Top Haircut: As the name suggests, the hair stands upright and are cut horizontally. Youth have loved this trendy haircut and have adopted it in more modern ways.

7- Undercut or Fade Haircut: In undercut, army personnel are required to have very short hair at the top which fades away till the nape of the neck.

8- Ivy League Haircut: The hair is shorter at the sides and thicker in the middle with a side parting. This haircut is influenced by the vintage collegiate style.

9- Crew cut: It is a retro-style cut that fades circling the head with a side parting. It adds more definition to one's face.

10- Butch Cut: The hair is super short with sharp side fades.

It is to be noted that there are no exemptions to females as well in the Indian Army. They are required to keep short hair like their male counterparts during their training period. The females are excepted to keep their hair in a very tight bun.

Also Read | What Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day turbans say? Check In Pics