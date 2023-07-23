Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Two Hidden Words in 9 Seconds!

Optical illusions are images that are intended to trick our minds. In popular culture, they are frequently used as simple intelligence tests.

Optical illusions can help you improve your concentration and observation skills. They can also help us understand how our brains work.

Studies suggest that regular practice of optical illusions can increase the level of alertness, reduce stress, and develop better concentration power in individuals.

If you want to quickly test your observation skills , try out this optical illusion challenge right now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision - Spot Two Hidden Words in 9 seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Rainbow Riches Casino

The patterned image contains two hidden words, and the challenge for the readers is to find those words in 9 seconds.

Your time starts now!

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the two hidden letters.

Have you spotted the words?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

Both are four letter words

Did you notice the words now?

We believe some of you might have spotted the words already.

Congratulations! You have really sharp eyes.

For those who couldn’t. Scroll below for the solution.

The words are Free and Spin.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

