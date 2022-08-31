Forbes Billionaires List 2022: Top 10 Richest Person From India, check here

Forbes Billionaires List is updated for the year 2022. And out of 166 Indian Billionaires, 18 have grabbed space into the top 500 billionaires list. Let's find the top 10 richest Indians as per Forbes Billionaires List 2022:

1. Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India according to Forbes Billionaires List 2022. The net worth of Mukesh Ambani is $94.5 billion. Also in a recent meeting, Chairman Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani has identified twin children Akash and Isha for telecom and retail leadership, and youngest son Anant for the new energy unit.

2. Gautam Adani & Family

Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of Adani Group is on the second rank. Owner of the largest private port in India, Adani is also the third richest asian in the world with a net worth of $139.6 billion.

3. Shiv Nadar

The founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies Ltd, Shiv Nadar has emerged as the third richest person of India. He is popularly known as the pioneer of the Indian IT industry. According to Forbes Billionaires List 2022, Shiv Nadar’s net worth is estimated to be $28.7 billion.

4. Cyrus Poonawalla

The vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India, Chairman and MD Cyrus Poonawalla is on the third position of Forbes Billionaires List 2022. With the largest manufacturing company in the world, his net worth stands at $25.3 billion.

5. Radhakishan Damani

Radhakishan Damani is an Indian investor, businessman. Famously known as founder of DMart, his net worth is $20 billion, according to Forbes Billionaires List 2022. Other than this Damani was also ranked as the 98th richest person in the world by Bloomberg Billionaire Index for 2022.

6. Lakshmi Mittal

The 7th rank for India’s Richest List is assigned to Lakshmi Mittal. He is the chairperson of the world’s largest steel and mining company by output, ArcelorMittal. With a revenue of $76.6 billion, Mittal’s net worth is estimated as $17.9 billion.

7. Savitri Jindal & Family

The only woman to hold a rank in Forbes Billionaires List 2022 is Savitri Jindal. She took command as chairperson emeritus of OP Jindal Group, after her husband's demise.According to Forbes Billionaires List 2022, Savitri Jindal & family’s net worth amounts to $17.7 billion.

8. Kumar Birla

The 4th successor of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla holds 8th rank in the list of billionaires. In reference to Forbes Billionaires List 2022, Kumar has a total wealth of $14.3 at present.

9. Dilip Shanghavi

The founder and managing director of Sun Pharmaceuticals, Dilip Shanghvi has managed to score 9th position in Forbes Billionaires List 2022. It is estimated that Dilip Shanghvi holds a net worth of $15.6 billion.

10. Uday Kotak

The last but not least name in the Forbes Billionaires List 2022 is of Uday Suresh Kotak. He is the executive vice chairman and the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank. And as per recent list, has a net worth of $14.3 billion.