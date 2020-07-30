Study at Home
Happy Friendship Day 2020: How to wish 'Friendship Day' in 15 different languages?

International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 in many parts of the world and it is celebrated on first Sunday of August in India. The day was proposed in the year 1958 in Paraguay, by the World Friendship Crusade.
Jul 30, 2020 11:37 IST
Happy Friendship Day 2020
Friendship Day is also known as International Friendship Day is celebrated all over the world to cherish the bond of friendship in our lives. We all have friends in different spheres of life and true friends are the ones who stay by our side no matter what life puts us in.  

International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 in many parts of the world and it is celebrated on first Sunday of August in India. The day was proposed in the year 1958 in Paraguay,  by the World Friendship Crusade. The UN General Assembly, on April 27, 2011, declared July 30 as the 'International Friendship Day'.  and is dedicated to all the amazing people without whom our lives would be incomplete.

To make this day more special, you can whish your friends in their mother tongue. Here we have listed 15 different languages to wish your friends on this special day!

1- English: Happy Friendship Day!

2-  Hindi: आपके लिए मित्रता दिवस मंगलमय हो! (Aapke lie mitrta diwas mangalmay ho!)

3- Gujarati: હેપી ફ્રેન્ડશીપ ડે! (Hēpī phrēnḍaśīpa ḍē!)

4- Kannada: ಸ್ನೇಹ ದಿನಾಚರಣೆಯ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು! (Snēha dinācaraṇeya śubhāśayagaḷu!)

5- Malayalam: ഹാപ്പി ഫ്രണ്ട്ഷിപ്പ് ഡേ! (hāppi phraṇṭṣipp ḍē!)

6- Marathi: फ्रेंडशिप डेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! (Phrēṇḍaśipa ḍēcyā hārdika śubhēcchā!)

7- Punjabi: ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਮਿੱਤਰਤਾ ਦਿਵਸ! (Khuśī mitaratā divasa!)

8- Tamil: இனிய நட்பு நாள்! (Iṉiya naṭpu nāḷ!)

9- Telugu: స్నేహ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు! (Snēha dinōtsava śubhākāṅkṣalu!)

10- Urdu: !دوستی کے دن مبارک ہو (Dosti ka din mubarak ho!)

11- Bangla: শুভ বন্ধুত্ব দিবস! (Śubha bandhutba dibasa!)

12- Spanish: ¡Feliz día de la amistad! (Happy Friendship Day!)

13- French: Bonne journée de l'amitié! (Happy Friendship Day!)

14- Portuguese: Feliz Dia da Amizade! (Happy Friendship Day!)

15- Italian: Buona giornata dell'amicizia! (Happy Friendship Day!)

Friendship Day in Different Countries: 

Argentina 20 July
Bolivia 23 July
Brazil 20 July
Colombia  Second Saturday of March
Ecuador 14 July
Estonia 14 February
Finland 14 February
India First Sunday of August
Malaysia First Sunday of August
Mexico 14 July
Nepal 30 July
Pakistan 19 July
Spain 30 July
United States 15 February
Uruguay 20 July
Venezuela 14 July
Ukraine 9 June

