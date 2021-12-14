Gita Jayanti 2021: Know Date, Time, Tithi, Significance, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and more here

Gita Jayanti 2021: The day symbolises the birth of Srimad Bhagavad-Gita, the sacred text of the Hindus. This year, it is observed on 14 December. It is celebrated on the Shukla Ekadashi which is the 11th day of the waxing moon of Margashirsha month of the Hindu calendar.

On this day, the devotees also observe the Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat and also called Mokshada Ekadashi. Bhagavad Gita is the holy book of Hindus and was described by Lord Krishna himself before the Mahabharata war began. It is believed that on this auspicious day, the doors to Vaikuntha, Lord Vishnu's heavenly abode remain open.

Gita Jayanti 2021: Know Date, and Tithi Timings

Gita Jayanti is celebrated on 14 December 2021. It is celebrated across the world by all devotees of Lord Krishna. According to drikpanchang;

Ekadashi Tithi begins on 13 December 2021 at 11:02 AM

Ekadashi Tithi ends on 14 December 2021 at 1:05 PM

Gita Jayanti 2021: Wishes and Messages

We can say that the conversations between Lord Krishna and Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra gave birth to the Bhagavad Gita. It has 700 verses. This year the devotees observe the 5158th anniversary of the holy book Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

On this day, send messages, wishes, quotes to friends and family.

1. On the auspicious day of Gita Jayanti, I wish you and your family love, light, happiness, laughter, wealth, and good health.

2. The cause of the distress of a living entity is the forgetfulness of his relationship with God. Happy Gita Jayanti!

3. It is better to live your own destiny imperfectly than to live an imitation of somebody else’s life with perfection. Happy Gita Jayanti 2021!

4. Man is made by his belief. As he believes, so he is. Happy Gita Jayanti!

5. Change is the law of the universe. You can be a millionaire or a beggar in an instant. Happy Gita Jayanti 2021!

6. There is neither this world nor the world beyond, nor happiness for the one who doubts. Happy Gita Jayanti!

7. You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work. Happy Gita Jayanti!

8. Surrender fully unto the lotus feet of the lord. That is the only business of the perfect human being. Happy Gita Jayanti!

9. Celebrate the day mankind received the greatest gift from Maharishi Vyasa in the form of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. Happy Gita Jayanti 2021!

10. Bhagwan Shri Krishna ki kripa aap par sadaiv bani rahe. Gita Jayanti ke shubh avsar par dheron shubh kamnayein.

Gita Jayanti 2021: Quotes from Srimad Bhagavad Gita

1. इन्द्रियाणि पराण्याहुरिन्द्रियेभ्यः परं मनः ।

मनसस्तु परा बुद्धिर्यो बुद्धेः परतस्तु सः ॥

Meaning: The five senses are superior to the body, and the mind is higher than the thoughts; above the reason is the intellect and beyond all is the soul.

2. दातव्यमिति यद्दानं दीयतेऽनुपकारिणे |

देशे काले च पात्रे च तद्दानं सात्त्विकं स्मृतम् ||

Meaning: Reach out to those who genuinely need help because it is your right to give without seeking anything in return or ulterior motive. Charity done at the right time and place is always considered the purest.

3. “You are what you believe in. You become that which you believe you can become”

4. “Man is made by his belief. As he believes, so he is”

5. “Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable.”

6. “Work for work’s sake, not for yourself. Act but do not be attached to your actions. Be in the world, but not of it,”

7. “Seek refuge in the attitude of detachment and you will amass the wealth of spiritual awareness. The one who is motivated only by the desire for the fruits of their action, and anxious about the results, is miserable indeed.”

8. “Krishna says: "Arjuna, I am the taste of pure water and the radiance of the sun and moon. I am the sacred word and the sound heard in air, and the courage of human beings. I am the sweet fragrance in the earth and the radiance of fire; I am the life in every creature and the striving of the spiritual aspirant.”

9. "Whatever happened, happened for the good. Whatever is happening, is happening for the good. Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good."

10. "You came empty-handed, and you will leave empty-handed."

11. "Lust, anger, and greed are the three gates to self-destructive hell."

12. "Peace begins when expectation ends." "A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return."

13. “In the dark night of all beings awakes to Light the tranquil man. But what is day to other beings is night for the sage who sees.”

14. "The Lord dwells in the hearts of all creatures and whirls them round upon the wheel of maya (the illusion or appearance of the phenomenal world)."

15. “Amongst thousands of persons, hardly one strives for perfection; and amongst those who have achieved perfection, hardly one knows me in truth."

Gita Jayanti 2021: Significance

In Gita, dialogues between the warrior-prince Arjuna and the God Krishna are there. Lord Krishna was serving the charioteer of Arjuna at the battle of Kurukshetra which was fought between the Pandavas and the Kauravas.

The day marks when the sacred book of the Hindus came into existence. The holy book is a collection of dialogues between Arjuna and Shri Krishna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. The Bhagavad Gita consists of 700 verses and is a part of the great Indian Epic Mahabharata's Bhishma Parva.

The Kauravan counselor Sanjaya recited the dialogue to his blind king Dhritarashtra (both far from the battleground) because it is said that Lord Krishna has given Sanjaya a mystical sight so that he will be able to see and report the battle to the King.

On this day, devotees worship Bhagavad Gita with folded hands and then do the Gita Path. Reciting Gita is considered sacred on Gita Jayanti.

The objective behind celebrating the Gita Jayanti is to remember the words of Gita and to implement them in your everyday routine. The teachings of Srimad Bhagavad Gita help individuals and families lead prosperous and courageous lives that bring great benefits.

