Krishna Janmashtami 2021: 5 life changing lessons by Lord Krishna

Krishna Janmashtami 2021: The festival marks the birth of the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees of Krishna decorate and display jhankis. Krishna Janmashtami is also called Gokulashtami or Shri Krishna Jayanti.

Krishna Janmashtami in Gujarat is known as Satam Atham and in South India, mainly in Kerala, it's celebrated as Ashtami Rohini.

The celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami begin early in the day. Devotees decorate Jhula and offer little Kanha Maakhan, mishri after his birth at midnight. Also, Dahi Handi events are organised in various parts of the country.

Lord Krishna reformed the spiritual and sequential destiny of mankind. He not only educated the world about devotion and dharma but also about the eventual reality.

In the battle of Kurukshetra, Lord Krishna enlightens Arjuna with his wisdom and teaches several life lessons that can be easily applied to our daily lives.

5 life-changing lessons by Lord Krishna

1. Importance of Karma or focus on your duty

Lord Krishna through the Gita tells us that whenever we are in any kind of a moral dilemma then we should excel in our emotions and concentrate on our duty i.e. dharma.

Emotions make us weak, and we tend to deviate from the path of duty. The path of dharma is objective in nature, whereas emotions of love, hate, jealousy, attachment are subjective in nature. Emotions shouldn't be higher than the path of dharma.

As per Lord Krishna, the mind can only be at peace when we make out Kurukshetra, which is our personal battlefield as our dharamkshetra or ground of duty.

2. Whatever happens, it happens for good

Lord Krishna says that everything happens for a reason. If you are going through a bad phase there must be a reason, and if you might be basking in glory, then also there is a reason. So, it is a cycle and quietly you need to accept it.

Don't worry about the future, nor should you pay attention to the past. But you only can have control over the present. That is why it's said that you can only have control over the present, so live it to the fullest.

3. Goodwill always be rewarded

Lord Krishna says that 'the doer of good never come to grief'. A person who will follow his duty will be protected by Lord Krishna. He also says humans are creatures of intellect and have the freedom of choice.

The choices that we make in our lives will dictate our fate. Those who choose to do good, are protected by Lord Krishna, and those who choose the path of adharma perish by their own wrong-doing.

4. No job is big or small

Lord Krishna says that a job is a job, there is no big or small job. You should love your job and give your best while at your job and it does not matter that the job is how much big or small.

Job fills a large part of life and the only way to be truly satisfied is to respect all kinds of jobs and accept them.

5. Friendship or Everyone needs a true friend

Lord Krishna's relationship with Draupadi is one of complete trust and unity. Lord Krishna rescued her like a true friend during her disrobing in the royal court.

Like Draupadi, whenever we are facing some difficult period or the most trying period of our life, we should remember Krishna as it is sure that he will come to rescue us. He can overpower the shackles of our karma.

We all have heard about Lord Krishna and Sudama's friendship. Even his friend was poor, but the way Krishna treated Sudama was something to learn from. He taught us that respect and love are the important elements of lifelong friendship.

1. “There are three gates to self-destruction and hell: Lust, Anger & Greed.”

2. “Whatever happened was good. What’s happening is going well. Whatever will happen will also be good. Do not worry about the future. Live in the present.”

3. “A man is made by his beliefs. As he believes. So he becomes.”

4. “The Key to happiness is the reduction of desires.”

5. “Among all kinds of killers, time is the ultimate because time kills everything.”

6. “Why do you worry unnecessarily? Whom do you fear? Who can kill you? The soul is neither born nor dies.”

8. “It is much better to execute one’s own duties imperfectly than to learn the responsibilities of another."

9. “Set your heart upon your work but never its reward.”

10. “When a person responds to the joys and sorrows of others as though they were his own, he or she has attained the highest spiritual union.”

