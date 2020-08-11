Happy Janmashtami 2020: Date, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Poems and more

Happy Janmashtami 2020: Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. He was born in Mathura as Vasudeva and Devaki's eighth son. He is considered as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On the auspicious occasion, devotees fast till midnight, based on the life of Lord Krishna enact dance-dramas, sing devotional songs throughout the day, and temples are also decorated beautifully. A prominent ritual that is associated with the festival is Dahi handi forming a huge pyramid. In this, the person on the top breaks an earthen pot which is placed at a significant height.

Janmashtami 2020: Quotes

1. "The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

2. "The mind acts like an enemy for those who do not control it." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita.

3. "Creation is only the projection into form of that which already exists." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita.

4. "The soul can never be cut to pieces by any weapon, nor burned by fire, nor moistened by water, nor withered by the wind." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

5. "He who has no attachments can truly love others. For his love is pure and divine." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

6. "To the embodiment of Love, My soul is craving to merge within you, My heart is yearning to experience the divine merriment. Oh my Lord, I just lost myself in your eternal love."- Sucharita Priyadarshini

7. "It is better to perform one's own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations he is born with, a person never comes to grief- Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

8. "Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita.

9. “Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power, and morality.” - Srila Prabhupada, Bhagavad Gita

10. “You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction.” - Lord Krishna

Happy Janmashtami 2020: Interesting story behind the Festival

Janmashtami: Wishes, Messages

1. “I wish you Happy Janmashtami and I pray to God for your prosperous life”.

2. May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. May Radha’s love teach not only how to love but to love eternally. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

3. On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami!

4. May the Natkhat Nandlal always give you many reasons to be happy. Happy Janmashtami!

5. May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Wishing you and your family a very a happy Janmashtami!

6. May Lord Krishna come to your house & take away all your Makhan- Mishri with all your worries & sorrow. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

7. May you find your love on this Janmashtami and Gopis may shower all their love and affection on your body and soul! Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

8. " A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return". Jai Shri Krishna

9. I wish to all of you a very Happy Krishna Janmansthami, Bless your family this Janmashtami. May you have all the luck!

10. May this Krishna Janmashtami bring happiness in your life, enjoy the festival with love in your heart and good wishes for others. Happy Janmashtami!

11. Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants everyone by his playful mischiefs. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

12. May the brave deeds of Lord Krishna inspire you to face every problem with the knowledge that he will always be with you. Jai Shri Krishna!

13. May you never stop reaching higher for your dreams. We wish you a Happy Janmashtami filled with joy and celebration!

14. May Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

15. Listen to your heart and take decisions...

Don't be confused by other's advice

Your heart's voice is My voice...

Shri Krishna

Happy Janmashtami!

Janmashtami: Poems on Krishna

1.

The landscape of a sacred river, which speaks of a story,

The landscape of the life of Lord Krishna,

Krishna, the God of truth and courage,

Krishna, the smile of every living self around,

Krishna, the sound of eternity past lands,

Krishna the bearer of all that is sand and soul,

Krishna, the selfless warrior,

Krishna, an armorless sculpture, victory residing in his eyes,

Krishna the epitome of love,

Krishna, who lies in those remains deep down in the sea,

Krishna, past centuries residing in the hearts of millions,

Krishna, visible in the eyes of believers of his love,

Krishna embedded in the sound of every string, every rhythm, every breath of mine.

by Eshani

2.

O! MY LORD KRISHNA

I bow to Lotus Feet, which gives me eternal peace

I am incomplete without your compassion

you healed my heart when it was thrown and shattered

you picked me up when I struggled to get through

you gave me hope when it seemed so out of reach

I am nothing without you

Where ever I go, found not alone

your glorious touch was always with me

Nectar drop of Gita feels presents of yours

O! my Lord Krishna show me the light on my path

your Flute stirs the Universal Consciousness

And Gita enchants the Transcendental Consciousness

O! Lord of the whole Universe, Omnipotent Master of all

Grant me a glimpse of Thyself, Be pleased to come and live inside me.

by Karunakar Saroj

3.

That dark Dweller in Braj

Is my only refuge.

O my companion,

Worldly comfort is an illusion,

As soon as you get it, it goes.

I have chosen the indestructible for my refuge,

Him whom the snake of death

Will not devour.

My Beloved dwells in my heart,

I have actually seen that Abode of Joy.

Mira’s Lord is Hari, the Indestructible.

My Lord, I have taken refuge with Thee,

Thy slave.

by Mirabai

4.

Nothing is really mine except Krishna.

O my parents, I have searched the world

And found nothing worthy of love.

Hence I am a stranger amidst my kinfolk

And an exile from their company,

Since I seek the companionship of holy men;

There alone do I feel happy,

In the world, I only weep.

I planted the creeper of love

And silently watered it with my tears;

Now it has grown and overspread my dwelling.

You offered me a cup of poison

Which I drank with joy.

Mira is absorbed in the contemplation of Krishna,

She is with God and all is well!

By Mirabai

Important Days and Dates in August 2020