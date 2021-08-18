GK Quiz on Indian Economy: Land reforms in India

Solve this quiz based on the Land Reforms in India and boost your chances of selection in the competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, CGL, NDA,NA, IBPS Bank PO etc. The quiz listed here has questions based on the previous type of questions asked in exams.

1. Who started the Zamindari system?

John Shore L. Cornwallis Lord Minto William Bentinck

Ans. b

Explanation: L. Cornwallis introduced the Zamindari system in 1793.

2. Which of the following statements is not true about the Zamindari system?

It was first implemented in Bengal The landowner was made the owner of the land Zamindar gave 80% of the total tax to the British and kept 20%. Before independence, this practice was applicable to ​​19% of India's land

Ans. c

Explanation: As per the details of the Zaminadri System introduced by the British, the Zamindar had to give 90% of the total tax to the British and kept 10% with themselves.

3. Who brought up the Mahalwari system?

William Bentinck L. Cornwallis Sir John Shore None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: William Bentinck was the British Governor General who brought the idea of Mahalwari system.

4. In which two places Mahalwari system was started?

Punjab and Haryana Bengal and Bihar Agra and Awadh Maharashtra and Jammu Kashmir

Ans. c

Explanation: Agra and Awadh were the two places where the Mahalwari system was initiated at once.

5. Which of the following is not matched correctly?

Ryotwari system: Karnataka Zamindari system: Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Mahalwari system: Awadh Operation Barga: West Bengal

Ans. a

Explanation: The practice of Rayotwari system was done in Maharashtra, Assam and East Bengal.

6. Land reform is covered under......

Central list State list Concurrent list None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: The land reforms is a part of the State List which means the Central Government of India cannot interfere in the affairs until needed as per the Constitution.

7. Which state initiated the eradication of Zamindari system?

Bihar Bengal Maharashtra Uttar Pradesh

Ans. d

Explanation: Uttar Pradesh started with doing away with the Zamindari system after independence.

8. When the Land Reform Act was passed?

1950 1953 1952 1957

Ans a

Explanation: The land reform act was passed by the Parliament in the year, 1950

9. Operation "Barga" is related to.....

Protection of the Sharecroppers Protection of landlords Both a and b None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Protection of the Sharecroppers was done through the Operation Barga

10. Which of the following is not included in land reforms?

Consolidation Cooperative farming Drip irrigation All of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: Drip irrigation is not included in any of the clauses of the land reforms in India.

Quiz on Indian Economy