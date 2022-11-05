Geography is one of the most important subjects that everyone should know about. Whether you are preparing for competitive administrative exams or mere school tests, having significant knowledge of geography is a must.

Here is a short GK quiz to help you enhance your knowledge of Indian geography.

GK Quiz On Geography

1. Which state is the Indira Gandhi Super Thermal Power Project situated in?

Rajasthan

Delhi

Maharashtra

Haryana

2. The largest river island in the world, Majuli, is situated in which Indian state?

West Bengal

Goa

Uttar Pradesh

Assam

3. In which of the following regions is Mt. Everest located?

Nepal

Tibet

Uttarakhand

Punjab

4. Laterite soil is found in which of the following states?

Bihar

Punjab

Maharashtra

Karnataka

5. Rama Setu is located in which of the following straits?

Berig Strait

Palk Strait

Cook Strait

None of the above

GK Quiz Answers

Haryana

The Indira Gandhi Super Thermal Power Project is situated in the Jhajjar district of Haryana, halfway between the villages of Khanpur Khurd and Jharli.

Assam

The largest river island in the world, "Majuli," has a total size of 352 square kilometers (136 square miles), and it draws visitors from all over the world. It is an island in Assam's Brahmaputra River, and in 2016 India's first island was designated as a district.

Nepal

The Sagarmatha national park in the Solukhumbu area of Nepal is home to the imposing Everest peak. The mountain peak is visible from both the Nepali and Tibetan sides, however, the Nepali side is easier to reach.

Karnataka

In hot and humid tropical climates, laterite is both a kind of soil and a rock that is rich in iron and aluminum. Due to its high iron oxide concentration, nearly all laterites are rusty-red in hue. In India, it is mostly found in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and the hilly areas of Orissa and Assam.

Palk Strait.

The Palk Strait separates the Northern Province of Sri Lanka's Mannar district from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.







