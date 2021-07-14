GK Quiz on National Cricket Team, World Trade Organization, Supreme Court of India, Intellectual Property

GK Quiz or MCQs on National Cricket Team, World Trade Organization, Supreme Court of India, Intellectual Property Rights have been listed below. Take a look at each of the questions and the explanations below them to be prepared on these topics for the exams.

1. Which body governs the Indian National Cricket Team?

ICC BCCI Sports Ministry None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: The India men's national cricket team is governed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

2. Yashpal Sharma first participated in which year’s Cricket World Cup?

1979 1983 1992 1999

Ans. a

Explanation: Although Yashpal Sharma was a participant or a team member of the World Cup 79, he got to play only in 1983.

1983 World Cup cricketer Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest: All about his life, family and his cricket career here



3. Which Indian captain has led maximum test matches?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Virat Kohli Saurav Ganguly Sunil Gavaskar

Ans. b

Explanation: Virat Kohli has led the Indian Cricket team in 61 matches till now and Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the team against 60 matches of Test cricket.

4. The World Trade Organization is a

Intergovernmental Organization Non governmental Organization Organization of Switzerland None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: The World Trade Organization is an intergovernmental organization regulating and facilitating international trade between nations.

5. Which of the following statements is true about WTO?

i) It desks with the regulation of global trade

ii) It is the only global international organization dealing with the rules of trade between nations

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: The World Trade Organization (WTO) is the only global international organization dealing with the rules of trade between nations.

6. Who appoints the Judges of the Supreme Court?

Chief Justice of India Collegium President Parliament

Ans. c

Explanation: As per the Constitution of India, a Judge is appointed to the Supreme Court by the President of India on the recommendation of a collegium.

Top 7 Landmark Judgments of the Supreme Court (SC) of India



7. Choose the correct statement from below

i) India is a Federal state with unified Judiciary

ii) The Judiciary in India is a four tier structure including the Police

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: India is a federal State and has a single and unified judicial system with three tier structure- Supreme Court, High Courts and Subordinate Courts.

8. Where was the first Supreme Court of India established?

Bombay Calcutta Madras Delhi

Ans: b

Explanation: After the promulgation of the Regulating Act of 1773, the Supreme Court of Judicature was established at Calcutta as a Court of Record.

Supreme Court of India: Composition, Power and Functions



9. What can a person register using IPR?

Inventions Art work Names and images All of above

Ans. d

Explanation: Intellectual property rights are given to people over the creations of their mind such as; inventions, literary and artistic works, and symbols, names and images used in commerce.

10. Which of the following statements is true?

i) Copyrights can be exercised even after the death of the author

ii) Signs are protected as a part of industrial property rights

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The rights of authors of literary and artistic works are protected by copyright, for a minimum period of 50 years after the death of the author. Trademarks and signs can be protected as a part of Industrial Property.

International Intellectual Property Index 2021: Key Findings, India's position and other details