GK Quiz on States and Union Territories of India

India is a union of States. It is a sovereign, secular and democratic republic with a parliamentary system of Government. The President is the de jure head of India, but the de facto executive authority lies with the Prime Minister of the country.

Take the below quiz on the States and Union Territories of India to boost your preparation for various government and competitive examinations.

Ques1- Which will be the first Indian state to have three capitals?

a. Andhra Pradesh

b. Uttarakhand

c. Jammu and Kashmir

d. Punjab

Ans: a

Explanation: Andhra Pradesh will be the first Indian State to have three capitals-- Vishakhapatnam (executive), Amaravati (legislative) and Kurnool (judicial).

Ques 2- How many states are there in India?

a. 26

b. 28

c. 29

d. 27

Ans: b

Explanation: There are 28 states in India. These are as follows-- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Ques 3- How many Union Territories are there in India?

a. 6

b. 8

c. 7

d. 9

Ans: b

Explanation: There are eight Union Territories in India-- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

Ques 4- Which Indian state is known as 'God's Own Country'?

a. Jammu and Kashmir

b. Himachal Pradesh

c. Uttarakhand

d. Kerala

Ans: d

Explanation: Kerala is known as 'God's Own Country' which was originally coined by Dr. Vipin Gopal which is widely used to promote tourism in the state.

Ques 5- Which city is the centre of India?

a. Nagpur

b. Bhopal

c. Raipur

d. Mumbai

Ans: a

Explanation: Nagpur lies precisely at the centre of the country with the Zero Mile Marker indicating the geographical centre of India. It is also the winter capital of Maharashtra and is also called the 'Tiger Capital of India'.

Ques 6- Which of the following statements are correct?

i. Chandigarh is the capital of both Punjab and Haryana.

ii. Rajasthan is the largest state of India.

iii. Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state of India.

iv. Kerala has the highest literacy rate in India.

Choose the correct option:

a. Both (i) and (iv)

b. Both (ii) and (iii)

c. None of the above

d. All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: Amid the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966, Chandigarh assumed the unique distinction of being the capital of both Punjab and Haryana, even as it was declared a union territory and was placed under the direct control of the Central Government. In terms of area, Rajasthan is the largest state of India (area: 342,239 sq km). As per the Census of India, Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India. Kerala has the highest literacy rate in India (96.2%).

Ques 7- Taking area into consideration, which of the following are correctly matched?

i. Largest State- Uttar Pradesh

ii. Smallest State - Goa

iii. Largest UT - Delhi

iv. Smallest UT - Chandigarh

v. Largest District - Prayagraj

vi. Smallest District - Mahe

Choose the correct option:

a. Both (iii) and (iv)

b. Only (i)

c. Both (ii) and (vi)

d. All of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: Parameter State Area Largest State Rajasthan 342,239 sq km Smallest State Goa 3,702 sq km Largest UT Andaman & Nicobar Islands 8,249 sq km Smallest UT Lakshadweep 32 sq km Largest District Kutch 45,652 sq km Smallest District Mahe 9 sq km

Ques 8- Hyderabad is the temporary capital of which state?

a. Telangana

b. Andhra Pradesh

c. Arunachal Pradesh

d. All of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: Hyderabad is the capital of Telangana and the temporary capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Ques 9- Union Territories (UT) were introduced in India in which year?

a. 1949

b. 1950

c. 1956

d. 1960

Ans: c

Explanation: The concept of Union Territory was first introduced in the States Reorganisation Act, 1956. It refers to those territories that are too small to be independent or are too different (economically, culturally and geographically) to be merged with the surrounding states or are financially weak or are politically unstable.

Ques 10- Match the following:

Union Territories Capitals A. Andaman and Nicobar Islands i. Chandigarh B. NCT of Delhi ii. Leh C. Jammu and Kashmir iii. Port Blair D. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu iv. Puducherry E. Ladakh v. Srinagar (S), Jammu (W) F. Lakshadweep vi. Delhi G. Puducherry vii. Daman H. Chandigarh viii. Kavaratti

Choose correct code:

a. A-vi, B-viii, C-v, D-i, E-ii, F-iv, G-iii, H-vii

b. A-viii, B-ii, C-i, D-vii, E-iii, F-iv, G-v, H-vi

c. A-i, B-ii, C-iii, D-iv, E-v, F- vi, G-vii, H-viii

d. A-iii, B-vi, C-v, D-vii, E-ii, F-viii, G-iv, H-i.

Ans: d

Explanation: The capitals of the aforementioned Union Territories are as follows: 1- Andaman and Nicobar Islands

(Port Blair) 2- Chandigarh

(Chandigarh) 3- Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

(Daman) 4- NCT of Delhi

(Delhi) 5- Jammu & Kashmir

(Srinagar-Summer, Jammu-Winter) 6- Ladakh

(Leh) 7- Lakshadweep

(Kavaratti) 8- Puducherry

(Puducherry)

GK Quiz on First Amendment of the Indian Constitution