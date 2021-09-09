GK Quiz on First Amendment of the Indian Constitution

The Constitution of India can be amended by the Parliament according to Article 368 of Part XX. However, the provisions that form the 'basic structure' of the Constitution cannot be amended (as ruled by the Supreme Court in the Keshashavananda Bharti Case, 1973).

Aspirants of various competitive and government examinations can test their knowledge of the First Amendment of the Indian Constitution through the below-mentioned set of questions.

First Amendment of the Indian Constitution

Ques 1: When was the First Amendment Act enacted?

a. 1951

b. 1964

c. 1955

d. 1960

Ans: a

Explanation: The Constitution (First Amendment) Act was enacted in 1951. The Constitution (Seventeenth Amendment) Act was enacted in 1964. The Constitution (Fourth Amendment) Act was enacted in 1955. The Constitution (Ninth Amendment) Act was enacted in 1960.

Ques 2: Which schedule was inserted into the Indian Constitution through the Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951?

a. Eleventh Schedule

b. Tenth Schedule

c. Ninth Scheduled

d. Twelfth Schedule

Ans: c

Explanation: The Ninth Schedule was inserted into the Indian Constitution through the Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951 to protect the land reform and other laws present in it from the judicial review. The Tenth Schedule was inserted into the Constitution through the Constitution (Thirty-fifth Amendment) Act, 1974. The Eleventh Schedule was inserted into the Constitution through the Constitution (Seventy-third Amendment) Act, 1992. The Twelfth Schedule was inserted into the Constitution through the Constitution (Seventy-fourth Amendment) Act, 1992.

Ques 3: How many Schedules are there in the Indian Constitution?

a. 21

b. 12

c. 14

d. 20

Ans: b

Explanation: There are 12 Schedules to the Indian Constitution. The Twelfth Schedule was inserted into the Constitution through the Constitution (Seventy-fourth Amendment) Act, 1992.

Ques 4: Which Articles were inserted in the Indian Constitution through the Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951?

(i) Article 31A

(ii) Article 19

(iii) Article 15

(iv) Article 31B

Options:

a. Only (i)

b. Both (ii) and (iv)

c. Both (i) and (iv)

d. Only (iv)

Ans: d

Explanation: Both Article 31A and Article 31B were inserted after Article 31 of the Indian Constitution through the Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951. The Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951 amended Articles 19 & 15.

Ques 5: Who moved the Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951?

a. Indira Gandhi

b. Jawaharlal Nehru

c. Gulzarilal Nanda

d. Lal Bahadur Shastri

Ans: b

Explanation: The Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951 was moved by the then Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, on 10 May 1951. It was enacted by the Indian Parliament on 18 June 1951.

Ques 6: Which of the following Articles were amended through the Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951?

a. Articles 15, 19, 85, 87, 174, 176, 341, 342, 372 and 376

b. Articles 13 and 368

c. Articles 101 and 190

d. Articles 1, 3, 49, 80, 81, 82, 131, 153, 158, 168, 170, 171, 216, 217, 220, 222, 224, 230, 231 and 232.

Ans: a

Explanation: Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951 amended Articles 15, 19, 85, 87, 174, 176, 341, 342, 372 and 376. Constitution (Twenty-fourth Amendment) Act, 1971 amended Articles 13 and 368. Constitution (Thirty-third Amendment Act), 1974 amended Articles 101 and 190. Constitution (Seventh Amendment Act), 1956 amended Articles 1, 3, 49, 80, 81, 82, 131, 153, 158, 168, 170, 171, 216, 217, 220, 222, 224, 230, 231 and 232.

Ques 7: What is the title of the book written on the Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951?

a. The Great Indian Novel

b. The Discovery of India

c. Sixteen Stormy Days

d. Inglorious Empire

Ans: c

Explanation: Sixteen Stormy Days by Tripurdaman Singh is written on the Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951.

Ques 8: Concerning the Ninth Schedule to the Indian Constitution, consider the following:

(i) Protected the land reforms and other laws included in it from the judicial review.

(ii) Placed restrictions on freedom of speech and expression: public order, friendly relations with foreign states and incitement to an offence.

(iii) State trading and nationalisation of any trade or business by the state will not be termed invalid on the ground of violation of the right to trade or business.

Which of the following is/are correct?

a. Only (i)

b. Both (i) and (iii)

c. Only (ii)

d. Only (iii)

Ans: a

Explanation: The Ninth Schedule to the Indian Constitution protected the land reforms and other laws included in it from the judicial review. 1. The Bihar Land Reforms Act, 1950 (Bihar Act XXX of 1950). 2. The Bombay Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act, 1948 (Bombay Act LXVII of 1948). 3. The Bombay Maleki Tenure Abolition Act, 1949 (Bombay Act LXI of 1949). 4. The Bombay Taluqdari Tenure Abolition Act, 1949 (Bombay Act LXII of 1949). 5. The Panch Mahals Mehwassi Tenure Abolition Act, 1949 (Bombay Act LXIII of 1949). 6. The Bombay Khoti Abolition Act, 1950 (Bombay Act VI of 1950). 7. The Bombay Paragana and Kulkarni Watan Abolition Act, 1950 (Bombay Act LX of 1950). 8. The Madhya Pradesh Abolition of Proprietary Rights (Estates, Mahals, Alienated Lands) Act, 1950 (Madhya Pradesh Act I of 1951). 9. The Madras Estates (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1948 (Madras Act XXVI of 1948). 10. The Madras Estates (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Amendment Act, 1950 (Madras Act I of 1950). 11. The Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950 (Uttar Pradesh Act I of 1951). 12. The Hyderabad (Abolition of Jagirs) Regulation, 1358F. (No. LXIX of 1358, Fasli). 13. The Hyderabad Jagirs (Commutation) Regulation, 1359F. (No. XXV of 1359, Fasli).

Ques 9: Consider the following statements regarding the Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951:

(i) This amendment was designed to implement the State Reorganisation Act.

(ii) It empowered the state to make special provisions for the advancement of socially and economically backward classes.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

a. only (i)

b. Both (i) and (ii)

c. Only (ii)

d. Neither (i) nor (ii)

Ans: c

Explanation: The Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951 empowered the state to make special provisions for the advancement of socially and economically backward classes. The Constitution (Seventh Amendment) Act, 1956 implemented the State Reorganisation Act.

Ques 10: Match the following Articles with their references:

A. Article 15 i. Provides the Right to Freedom B. Article 19 ii. Special address by the Governor C. Article 87 iii. Protects the citizens from every sort of discrimination by the State D. Article 176 iv. Special address by the President

Select the correct code:

a. A-ii, B-i, C-iv, D-iii

b. A-iii, B-i, C-iv, D-ii

c. A-iv, B-ii, C-i, D-iii

d. A-i, B-iii, C-iv, D-ii

Ans: b

Explanation: Article 15 of the Indian Constitution protects the citizens from every sort of discrimination by the State. Article 19 of the Indian Constitution provides the Right to Freedom. Article 87 of the Indian Constitution deals with the special address by the President. Article 176 of the Indian Constitution deals with the special address by the Governor.

