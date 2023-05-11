Google IO 2023: Check here Keynote Highlights, Latest Smartphones and Other Product Launches

Here are all the Google IO 2023 Highlights.
Get here all latest updates and news from Google IO 2023 Events
Get here all latest updates and news from Google IO 2023 Events

Much to the excitement of fans, the search engine giant Google brought forward not one but a myriad of exciting announcements during the developer conference on the Google I/O keynote day. the announcements included the declaration of a myriad of recent and upcoming things the company has been working on.

 

Before going through the Google I/O Highlights, have a look at the event.

 

 

Here are all the Google I/O 2023 Highlights so you don't miss out on anything important. Read on.

 

 

A smarter Bard for you all

Starting the list with this one is nothing less than a perfect idea. The search engine giant Google wishes to get creative with Bard, and it not only makes it available in the English language in around 180 countries and territories of the world but also comes up with a twist as it is also releasing support for Korean and Japanese. The goal is to support 40 languages in the coming future.

Google's Firebase, the backend service platform for use by application developers, is coming with some exciting new features. These features include the addition of Google's PaLM API-powered AI extensions. Moreover, the Firebase extension marketplace is also opening up to more developers.

 

Health Connect

Google's platform for the use of storing health data may perhaps be in Beta at present. However, one can expect to see Health Connect on Android and other mobile devices by the end of the year.

 

Google Maps

A fresh "Immersive View for Routes" feature is unveiled by Google Maps in a few selected cities. The new feature is designed to provide all the information that the user may require in one place. Such information would include details regarding bike lanes, parking lots, intersections, traffic simulations, and more.

 

ALSO READ: A solar storm may lead to beautiful auroras in the coming week. Know the details.

 

MusicLM

Google's brand new experimental AI tool, MusicLM is capable of turning text into music. For instance, you can type "soulful music for an afternoon lunch" and the tool will effortlessly create a myriad of versions of the song.

 

Codey

Codey is Google's brand-new code generation and code completion tool. Codey is one of the AI-based coding tools. The tool is capable of handling coding-related prompts.

 

Magic Compose and Magic Editor

For complex edits in selected parts of pictures, AI-powered Google Magic Editor may be the best advancement coming up. Users can now fill in gaps in the foreground and background of a picture. Additionally, repositioning the subject for a well-framed shot would be easier now than ever before.

The new feature, Magic Compose, too is an interesting one that will help users rewrite texts in interesting styles in messages and conversations. For instance, this feature is capable of making any particular message sound more professional, so you do not make awkward conversations in the workplace.

 

Google Search

The search has now come up with two additional features that foster an enhanced understanding of content, along with the context of the images you may be looking at in the search results. The new features include additional and relevant information about the image with a feature called "About This Image", along with new markup in the file. This will allow the labeling of images as "AI-generated."

These features are actually under process. The features will offer better transparency and clarity on if the image you are viewing is AI-generated or credible. This is a step towards solving the problem of AI image misinformation.

 

Google is also trying several experiments with a conversational mode powered by AI. Through this, the users will be able to see the next steps suggested during a search. Moreover, an AI-powered snapshot of the relevant information will also be displayed, along with links to get further and deeper information about the context. When a user taps on the next step suggested, Google Search will take the user to a new conversational mode. In this mode, the user can ask Google for additional information related to the topic s/he is searching for. The context will be hopping from question to question, thereby easing the complete search process.

A brand new "Perspectives" filter has also been introduced, which will be seen at the top of a few Search results very soon, in situations where the results would advantage from the experience of others, as per Google, for instance, the posts on Q&A sites, discussion boards, social media platforms and more.

 

Google Pixel 7a

Jagranjosh

Image Source: CNET

On May 11, Google's Pixel 7a will be going on sale for $100 less than the Pixel 7 ($499). The Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch screen. Google Pixel 7a is also launched in India. The camera has a higher pixel density, however, it lacks the zoom and flexibility of the 7 Pro. The new chip of Google Pixel 7a supports features such as Super Res Zoom and Face Unblur.

 

 

ALSO READ: AI Alarm: Joe Biden meets Microsoft, Google, and Open AI CEOs at White House

 

 

 

FAQ

What is Google I/O?

Google I/O is a developer conference held annually by Google. At this conference, Google showcases its newest technologies and products.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next