Google IO 2023: Check here Keynote Highlights, Latest Smartphones and Other Product Launches

Much to the excitement of fans, the search engine giant Google brought forward not one but a myriad of exciting announcements during the developer conference on the Google I/O keynote day. the announcements included the declaration of a myriad of recent and upcoming things the company has been working on.

Before going through the Google I/O Highlights, have a look at the event.

Here are all the Google I/O 2023 Highlights so you don't miss out on anything important. Read on.

A smarter Bard for you all

Starting the list with this one is nothing less than a perfect idea. The search engine giant Google wishes to get creative with Bard, and it not only makes it available in the English language in around 180 countries and territories of the world but also comes up with a twist as it is also releasing support for Korean and Japanese. The goal is to support 40 languages in the coming future.

Additionally, Bard also comes with a brand new ability to surface images in Bard's responses. Not to miss, Google is also shaking hands with Adobe for a few art generation capabilities through Bard. As per some reports, users of Bard will be able to generate images through Firefly. They can then modify them with the help of Express. Users will be able to select from templates, stock images, templates, and other assets within Bard from the Express library.

Workspace

AI is impacting almost everything these days, and Google's Workspace suite is no exception. With AI touching Google's Workspace suite, we can expect a smarter user experience, along with the ease of automatic table generation (sans the formula) in Sheets. Users can also expect image generation in Meet and Slides. The automatic table is however simpler for the starters, but many tech evaluators and writers say that there is much more coming up related to AI-generated formulas. The brand new features for Meet and Slides will incorporate the ability to type in the manner of visualization one aspires for, and the rest of the work will be handled by AI; in simpler terms, the AI will create that image. For Google Meet, this can also mean custom backgrounds.

PaLM 2

Google's latest large language model (LLM) is one of the most exciting features coming up. the PaLM 2 will be powering Open AI's ChatGPT competitor, Google's updated Bard chat tool. The PaLM 2 will be functioning as the foundation model for almost all of the brand-new AI features Google has announced. PaLM 2 also brings forward enhanced support for debugging and writing code.

Firebase

Google's Firebase, the backend service platform for use by application developers, is coming with some exciting new features. These features include the addition of Google's PaLM API-powered AI extensions. Moreover, the Firebase extension marketplace is also opening up to more developers.

Health Connect

Google's platform for the use of storing health data may perhaps be in Beta at present. However, one can expect to see Health Connect on Android and other mobile devices by the end of the year.

Google Maps

A fresh "Immersive View for Routes" feature is unveiled by Google Maps in a few selected cities. The new feature is designed to provide all the information that the user may require in one place. Such information would include details regarding bike lanes, parking lots, intersections, traffic simulations, and more.

MusicLM

Google's brand new experimental AI tool, MusicLM is capable of turning text into music. For instance, you can type "soulful music for an afternoon lunch" and the tool will effortlessly create a myriad of versions of the song.

Codey

Codey is Google's brand-new code generation and code completion tool. Codey is one of the AI-based coding tools. The tool is capable of handling coding-related prompts.

Magic Compose and Magic Editor

For complex edits in selected parts of pictures, AI-powered Google Magic Editor may be the best advancement coming up. Users can now fill in gaps in the foreground and background of a picture. Additionally, repositioning the subject for a well-framed shot would be easier now than ever before.

The new feature, Magic Compose, too is an interesting one that will help users rewrite texts in interesting styles in messages and conversations. For instance, this feature is capable of making any particular message sound more professional, so you do not make awkward conversations in the workplace.

Google Search

The search has now come up with two additional features that foster an enhanced understanding of content, along with the context of the images you may be looking at in the search results. The new features include additional and relevant information about the image with a feature called "About This Image", along with new markup in the file. This will allow the labeling of images as "AI-generated."

These features are actually under process. The features will offer better transparency and clarity on if the image you are viewing is AI-generated or credible. This is a step towards solving the problem of AI image misinformation.

Google is also trying several experiments with a conversational mode powered by AI. Through this, the users will be able to see the next steps suggested during a search. Moreover, an AI-powered snapshot of the relevant information will also be displayed, along with links to get further and deeper information about the context. When a user taps on the next step suggested, Google Search will take the user to a new conversational mode. In this mode, the user can ask Google for additional information related to the topic s/he is searching for. The context will be hopping from question to question, thereby easing the complete search process.

A brand new "Perspectives" filter has also been introduced, which will be seen at the top of a few Search results very soon, in situations where the results would advantage from the experience of others, as per Google, for instance, the posts on Q&A sites, discussion boards, social media platforms and more.

Google Pixel 7a

On May 11, Google's Pixel 7a will be going on sale for $100 less than the Pixel 7 ($499). The Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch screen. Google Pixel 7a is also launched in India. The camera has a higher pixel density, however, it lacks the zoom and flexibility of the 7 Pro. The new chip of Google Pixel 7a supports features such as Super Res Zoom and Face Unblur.

