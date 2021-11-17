Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021, 552nd Birth Anniversary: Date, Time, Tithi, Significance, Celebrations and Key Facts

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Guru Nanak was the founder of the Sikh religion and the first Sikh Guru. His birth anniversary is celebrated across the world on the day of Kartik Purnima according to the Hindu Lunar Calendar.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is also known as Prakash Utsav or Guru Purab. In 1469, he was born in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi (now known as Nankana Sahib), near Lahore (modern-day Pakistan).

About Kartarpur Corridor

Ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartarpur Corridor reopens today on November 17 that will allow pilgrims to visit the Sikh shrine in Pakistan from India. The guidelines of COVID-19 will be implemented for pilgrims, like restricting numbers, and social distancing.

As per sources, it is necessary for the visitors to show their vaccine certificates and an RT-PCR negative report no more than 72 hours earlier before the pilgrimage. In November 2019, Kartarpur Corridor was opened but was closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The corridor is around 4-km-long and links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It is believed to be the final resting place of Guru Nanak, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Date

This year Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 will be observed on 19 November and marks the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Time and Tithi

As per the sources,

Puranmashi Tithi starts: 12:00 PM on 18 November 2021

Puranmashi Tithi ends: 2:26 PM on 19 November 2021

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Kartik as Kartik Purnima. The celebration begins two days before Puranmashi day or Full Moon Day and it includes rituals as mentioned below:

Akhand Paath

A series of ceremonial rituals start before the actual day of celebrations. The first-day activity involves Akhand Paath. It refers to an uninterrupted reading of 48 hours of Sikh Guru Granth Sahib two days before Guru Nanak Jayanti to Gurudwaras and also in the houses. The Gurudwaras are also decorated with flowers and lights to mark the occasion.

Nagar Kirtan

It is organised a day prior to Guru Nanak Jayanti. A procession is headed by the Panj Pyaras. They carry the Sikh flag (the Nishan Sahib), and the palanquin carrying the sacred Guru Granth Sahib Ji (Palakhi) is carried out. Several groups of singers participate, sang hymns with brass bands in the procession.

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurupurab

On the main day, the festivities begin at Amrit Vela. In the morning hymns are recited which is followed by a narration of the Katha and the Kirtan. After the prayers, Sikhs gather for the langer or the community meal. After the langar, the Katha and Kirtan recitations continue and the celebration concludes with the rendition of the Gurbani at night.

Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the sacred festivals in the Sikh community across the world. Every year the festival is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm.

