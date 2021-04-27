Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and more

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman and is celebrated on the full Moon Day or Purnima of Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar. Lord Hanuman is referred to by various devotees as the Vanar Devta or Ram bhakt. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. This year the Hanuman Jayanti is observed on 27th April.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. I wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti.

2. May your actions be pure and selfless. May you be the symbol of strength for your family always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

3. May Lord Hanuman bless your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Wish you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

4. I hope your life is filled with joy and harmony this year. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti!

5. I wish joy, harmony, happiness and prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family. Sending warm wishes your way on Hanuman Jayanti!

6. May God Hanuman bless you with power and wisdom, Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

7. Hanuman is worshipped as a symbol of physical strength, perseverance, and devotion, may Lord Hanuman give you his strength, may bless you with his perseverance and may he grant you the art of devotion as he had for Lord Rama! Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

8. Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!

9. Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

10. Let wisdom rule your thoughts

And, may your power be put to good use.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti

11. Lord Hanuman is the perfect symbol of strength, unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. May we be like him. Happy Hanuman Jayanti

12. Jai Hanuman Gyan Gun Sagar, Jai Kapeesh Tihu Lok Ujagar, Ram Doot Atulit Bal Dhama, Anjani Putra Pawan Sut Nama, Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman.

13. Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.

14. Best wishes to you and your family on Hanuman Jayanti.

15. May Lord Hanuman bless you and your family during these difficult times. Wish you Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Quotes, Mantras, and Greetings

1. Hanuman Mantra is Om Hanumate Namah

2. Hanuman Beeja Mantra is Aum Aeem Bhreem Hanumate Shree Ram Dootaaya Namaha

3. Siya var Ramchandra Ki jai, Pawanputra Hanuman Ki Jai. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

4. May your actions be pure and selfless. May you be the symbol of strength for your family always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family!

5. May you earn the blessings of Pawan Putra Hanuman and have a joyous Hanuman Jayanti… May you are always successful in everything you do. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you!

6. Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram, Hare Ram hare Ram hare Ram, Hanuman ji ki tarah japte jao, Apni saari badhaye door karte jao. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

7. This Hanuman Jayanti, may you be showered with the wisdom and strength that Lord Hanuman is known for. Jai Bajrangbali.

8. Have faith in the power of Lord Hanuman, and he shall guard you against all your miseries. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

9. May the celebrations of Hanuman Jayanti bring along in your life much more happiness and positivity and keep you blessed. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

10. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I wish that Hanuman Ji is always there to protect you from negativities and threats in life. Warm greetings on Hanuman Jayanti to you.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Whatsapp and Facebook status

1. May you be the source of strength to your family. Jai Hanuman

2. May Hanuman ji's blessings are with you. Happy Hanuman Jayanti

3. Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings!

4. 'The One who Grows' inspires you to grow each day into a better version of yourself. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

5. May Lord Hanuman Bless you with Power and Wisdom.

6. Om Shri Hanumate Namah. A very Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family!

7. May Anjaniputra bless you with knowledge and strength. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

8. I hope this Hanuman Jayanti, our powers be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

9. May you have confidence and strength to achieve success in your life, just like Lord Hanuman.

10. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to every devotee of the Bajrangbali.

