Happy Baisakhi 2023: Wishes Images, Photos for Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Story and Status

Baisakhi 2023: Harvest festival Vaishakhi, often referred to as Baisakhi or Basoa, is observed on the first day of the Vaisakh month. It usually occurs on April 13 or 14 according to the Gregorian calendar. The spring harvest season and the start of the new solar year are both celebrated annually by North Indians as auspicious occasions. One of the main festivals celebrated in regions of Punjab and Haryana, this festival symbolizes hope and positivity.

And to wish the best for the rest of the year to your loved ones, use the messages, status, wishes, and quotes given below.

Baisakhi 2023: Wishes & Messages

On this festival of harvest, may Waheguru provide you with growth, health, and tranquilly. Enjoy your Baisakhi.

I send you and your family my warmest greetings on this wonderful occasion of Baisakhi. May this mark the start of a prosperous year. Best Wishes for Baisakhi.

May your life be blessed with joy, serenity, and prosperity this and ever coming Baisakhi. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family.

Wishing you the best of blessings, love, and joy from Waheguru. I wish you the best personal progress from this festival. Congratulations on Baisakhi..

May this celebration of Baisakhi brings you luck, success, and pleasure in all that you do! I'm wishing you a happy springtime. Best wishes on Baisakhi.

On this auspicious occasion, I hope that you experience all the joy in the world and that you land in the happiest place possible. To you and your loved ones, a happy Baisakhi.

On this wonderful day, let's dance and have fun. The day is for celebration as joy spreads all around you. I'd want to wish you a happy and prosperous Baisakhi.

Best wishes for a happy Baisakhi to you and your family. I hope you experience the delight of the fresh harvest and that it lifts your spirits. Enjoy your Baisakhi.

Baisakhi 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Nachle gaale humare saath, ayi hai Baisakhi khushiyon ke saath, masti mein jhoom aur kheer-poori kha, aur na kar tu duniya ki parwa. Baisakhi Mubarak Ho.

Let's pray for a year full of harmony, joy, and positivity on this Baisakhi. God's blessings be with you in the upcoming season. Enjoy your Baisakhi.

May this Baisakhi offer you fresh possibilities, new hope, and new blessings. Cheers to Baisakhi!

Happy Baisakhi to you and your loved ones. May Waheguru's blessings keep you safe.

I wish you and your family happiness, peace, and success on this wonderful day of Baisakhi. Cheers to Baisakhi!

May Waheguru's heavenly light bring you joy and happiness throughout your life. I'd want to wish you and your loved ones a happy Baisakhi.

I'm sending you my best wishes for Baisakhi. I wish you all the success, joy, and love in the world.

May this Baisakhi bring you a fresh sense of optimism and hope. I wish you and your family a happy Baisakhi.

I'm wishing you a joyous, loving, and humorous Baisakhi.

Baisakhi 2023: Famous Quotes

"By the Grace of God, I am cured of the disease of egotism, and Death no longer terrifies me"- Guru Arjan Dev

“Your Mercy is my social status.”- Guru Nanak, Sri Guru Granth Sahib

"Don't create enmity with anyone as God is within everyone." - Guru Arjan Dev

“Even kings and emperors, with mountains of property and oceans of wealth - these are not even equal to an ant, who does not forget God.”- Guru Nanak, Sri Guru Granth Sahib

"The Lord of man and beast is working in all; His presence is scattered everywhere; There is none else to be seen." - Guru Arjan Dev

“Speak only that which will bring you honour.”- Guru Nanak, Sri Guru Granth Sahib

"By forgetting the Supreme Lord, all the ailments cling to the man" - Guru Arjan Dev

“Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truely die.”- Guru Nanak

“Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you.”- Guru Nanak

“He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.”- Guru Nanak, Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Vaisakhi commemorates significant occasions that occurred in the Punjab region and shaped the history of Sikhism and the Indian subcontinent. The Khalsa order was founded on April 13, 1699, by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhism, and is commemorated by the major Sikh festival of Vaisakhi. The day is celebrated by lighting fireworks, buying new clothing, gathering with loved ones, visiting Gurudwaras, taking part in langars and nagar kirtans, making Kadha Prasad, and other religious and spiritual activities.

