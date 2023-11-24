Quick Links

Haryana Steelers Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Haryana Steelers Team 2023: Here are the PKL season 10 team Haryana Steelers' details. Read on to learn about the team's squad, captain, owner, and match fixtures. 

Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi: The 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will see 10 teams competing and vying for the title. One of the ten teams is Haryana Steelers, the pride of Panchkula, Haryana. 

Originally, there were only 8 teams in the first four seasons of the PKL. But in the 5th season, which took place in 2015, two new teams were added to the league, Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers. 

In their debut season, the Steelers enjoyed a terrific start, winning 13 of their 22 matches and finishing in the third spot on the points table. However, the next season proved to be a disappointment as they finished at the bottom. The 2019 season saw a great comeback as the Steelers made it to the playoffs as well, but when faced against U Mumba, they faltered and the trophy slipped from their grasp. 

Coached by Manpreet Singh, Haryana Steelers will be looking forward to winning their first championship title in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10. 

All You Need to Know About Haryana Steelers Team and Squad 2023

Here is the complete squad of this year’s Haryana Steelers team. Take a look:

Retained Players:

  • K Prapanjan
  • Vinay
  • Jaideep
  • Mohit
  • Naveen
  • Monu
  • Harsh
  • Sunny

New Players Bought:

  • Siddharth Desai
  • Chandran Ranjit
  • Hasan Balbool
  • Ghanshyam Magar
  • Rahul Sethpal
  • Himanshu Chaudhary
  • Ravindra Chauhan
  • Ashish
  • Mohit

Who is the owner of Haryana Steelers?

The owner of Haryana Steelers is JSW Sports, which is a branch of the Indian multinational conglomerate, JSW Group.

Haryana Steelers Match Schedule in PKL 10

Here is the match schedule of Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi Leauge season 10:

Date

Match

Venue

December 6

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 9

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers

Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 10

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers

Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 15

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 19

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 22

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 25

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 29

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 3

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 7

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 10

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 14

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 17

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 22

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 24

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 29

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 2

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 9

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas

Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 16

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates

Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

February 17

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

February 19

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

February 21

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Haryana Steelers Top Players and Points

The roster of Haryana Steelers is full of talented players. Here are a few players to watch out for in the PKL season 10:

  • Siddharth Desai
  • K. Prapanjan
  • Chandran Ranjit
  • Jaideep Dahiya
  • Mohit Nandal

The 10th season of Pro Kabaddi League will commence on December 2nd, 2023, with Jaipur Pink Panthers entering the arena as the defending champions. Stay tuned with us for more updates!

