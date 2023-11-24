Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi: The 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will see 10 teams competing and vying for the title. One of the ten teams is Haryana Steelers, the pride of Panchkula, Haryana.

Originally, there were only 8 teams in the first four seasons of the PKL. But in the 5th season, which took place in 2015, two new teams were added to the league, Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers. In their debut season, the Steelers enjoyed a terrific start, winning 13 of their 22 matches and finishing in the third spot on the points table. However, the next season proved to be a disappointment as they finished at the bottom. The 2019 season saw a great comeback as the Steelers made it to the playoffs as well, but when faced against U Mumba, they faltered and the trophy slipped from their grasp.

Coached by Manpreet Singh, Haryana Steelers will be looking forward to winning their first championship title in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10. All You Need to Know About Haryana Steelers Team and Squad 2023 Here is the complete squad of this year's Haryana Steelers team. Take a look: