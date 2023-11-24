Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi: The 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will see 10 teams competing and vying for the title. One of the ten teams is Haryana Steelers, the pride of Panchkula, Haryana.
Originally, there were only 8 teams in the first four seasons of the PKL. But in the 5th season, which took place in 2015, two new teams were added to the league, Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers.
In their debut season, the Steelers enjoyed a terrific start, winning 13 of their 22 matches and finishing in the third spot on the points table. However, the next season proved to be a disappointment as they finished at the bottom. The 2019 season saw a great comeback as the Steelers made it to the playoffs as well, but when faced against U Mumba, they faltered and the trophy slipped from their grasp.
Coached by Manpreet Singh, Haryana Steelers will be looking forward to winning their first championship title in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10.
All You Need to Know About Haryana Steelers Team and Squad 2023
Here is the complete squad of this year’s Haryana Steelers team. Take a look:
Retained Players:
- K Prapanjan
- Vinay
- Jaideep
- Mohit
- Naveen
- Monu
- Harsh
- Sunny
New Players Bought:
- Siddharth Desai
- Chandran Ranjit
- Hasan Balbool
- Ghanshyam Magar
- Rahul Sethpal
- Himanshu Chaudhary
- Ravindra Chauhan
- Ashish
- Mohit
Who is the owner of Haryana Steelers?
The owner of Haryana Steelers is JSW Sports, which is a branch of the Indian multinational conglomerate, JSW Group.
Haryana Steelers Match Schedule in PKL 10
Here is the match schedule of Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi Leauge season 10:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
December 6
|
UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers
|
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
|
December 9
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers
|
Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
December 10
|
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers
|
Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
|
December 15
|
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers
|
Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
December 19
|
Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
|
Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
|
December 22
|
Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans
|
SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
December 25
|
Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers
|
SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|
December 29
|
Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
January 3
|
Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
|
January 7
|
Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers
|
DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
|
January 10
|
U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
|
DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
|
January 14
|
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 17
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers
|
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|
January 22
|
Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
January 24
|
Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C
|
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
|
January 29
|
Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors
|
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
|
February 2
|
Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers
|
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|
February 9
|
Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas
|
Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
|
February 16
|
Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
|
February 17
|
Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
|
February 19
|
Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
|
February 21
|
Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula
Haryana Steelers Top Players and Points
The roster of Haryana Steelers is full of talented players. Here are a few players to watch out for in the PKL season 10:
- Siddharth Desai
- K. Prapanjan
- Chandran Ranjit
- Jaideep Dahiya
- Mohit Nandal
The 10th season of Pro Kabaddi League will commence on December 2nd, 2023, with Jaipur Pink Panthers entering the arena as the defending champions. Stay tuned with us for more updates!