Top Defender in Pro Kabaddi All Seasons (2014 - 2024)

Over the nine seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League, many players have emerged as the stars of their respective seasons. Check the list of who has been awarded the 'Top Defender' of the PKL in all seasons here. 

Nov 23, 2023, 11:47 IST
List of Pro Kabaddi League's Top Defenders in All Seasons
In cricket, there are two types of players, players who bat and players who bowl (excluding all-rounders). Similarly, kabaddi also has two basic sets of players, raiders and defenders.

If you don’t know what they are, then allow us to explain quickly. Raiders are the players who enter the opposing team’s court and try to touch as many opponents as possible. On the other hand, defenders are those players who are tasked with stopping the opponent team’s raiders. 

For over a decade, the PKL has brought out many outstanding defenders, each one better than the last, and in this article, we will look at the Pro Kabaddi League’s top defenders of each season. 

Also Read | Top Raiders of All Seasons

Top Defenders of Pro Kabaddi League: Season 1 to 10

Here are the players who earned the title of being the ‘Top Defender’ in each season of the Pro Kabaddi League. 

Season

Year

Top Defender

Successful Tackles

Team

Season 1

2014

Manjeet Chillar

51

Bengaluru Bulls

Season 2

2015

Sandeep Kandola

55

Telugu Titans

Season 3

2016 (January)

Manjeet Chillar

56

Puneri Paltan

Season 4

2016 (June)

Amit Hooda

47

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Season 5

2017

Surendra Nada

74

Haryana Steelers

Season 6

2018-19

Nitesh Kumar

92

UP Yoddhas

Season 7

2019

Fazel Atrachali

77

U Mumba

Season 8

2021-22

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

76

Patna Pirates

Season 9

2022

Ankush

84

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Season 10

2023-24

TBA

TBA

TBA

Top 10 Defenders of Pro Kabaddi League All-Time 

Each season a new player shines as the top defender of that season, however, there is one player who rose above everyone else to become the best defender of all time. Fazel Atrachali is the Pro Kabaddi League's top defender of all time. Let’s take a look:

 

Player

 Successful Tackles

Matches Played

1.

FAZEL ATRACHALI

400

153

2. 

Manjeet Chillar

374

132

3. 

Girish Maruti Ernak

343

143

4. 

Sandeep Narwal

330

156

5. 

Surjeet Singh

127

324

6. 

Ravinder Pahal

320

124

7. 

Nitesh Kumar

290

113

8. 

Parvesh Bhainswal

271

122

9. 

Sandeep Dhull

269

102

10. 

Sunil Kumar

264

114

The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on December 2, 2023, and will last until February 21, 2024. The defender that accumulates the most points by tackling opposing team raiders will be crowned the 'Top Defender' of Season 10. Stay tuned to find out who wins this year. 




