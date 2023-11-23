Over the nine seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League, many players have emerged as the stars of their respective seasons. Check the list of who has been awarded the 'Top Defender' of the PKL in all seasons here.

In cricket, there are two types of players, players who bat and players who bowl (excluding all-rounders). Similarly, kabaddi also has two basic sets of players, raiders and defenders. If you don’t know what they are, then allow us to explain quickly. Raiders are the players who enter the opposing team’s court and try to touch as many opponents as possible. On the other hand, defenders are those players who are tasked with stopping the opponent team’s raiders.

For over a decade, the PKL has brought out many outstanding defenders, each one better than the last, and in this article, we will look at the Pro Kabaddi League’s top defenders of each season. Also Read | Top Raiders of All Seasons

Season Year Top Defender Successful Tackles Team Season 1 2014 Manjeet Chillar 51 Bengaluru Bulls Season 2 2015 Sandeep Kandola 55 Telugu Titans Season 3 2016 (January) Manjeet Chillar 56 Puneri Paltan Season 4 2016 (June) Amit Hooda 47 Jaipur Pink Panthers Season 5 2017 Surendra Nada 74 Haryana Steelers Season 6 2018-19 Nitesh Kumar 92 UP Yoddhas Season 7 2019 Fazel Atrachali 77 U Mumba Season 8 2021-22 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh 76 Patna Pirates Season 9 2022 Ankush 84 Jaipur Pink Panthers Season 10 2023-24 TBA TBA TBA Top 10 Defenders of Pro Kabaddi League All-Time Each season a new player shines as the top defender of that season, however, there is one player who rose above everyone else to become the best defender of all time. Fazel Atrachali is the Pro Kabaddi League's top defender of all time. Let’s take a look: Player Successful Tackles Matches Played 1. FAZEL ATRACHALI 400 153 2. Manjeet Chillar 374 132 3. Girish Maruti Ernak 343 143 4. Sandeep Narwal 330 156 5. Surjeet Singh 127 324 6. Ravinder Pahal 320 124 7. Nitesh Kumar 290 113 8. Parvesh Bhainswal 271 122 9. Sandeep Dhull 269 102 10. Sunil Kumar 264 114 The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on December 2, 2023, and will last until February 21, 2024. The defender that accumulates the most points by tackling opposing team raiders will be crowned the 'Top Defender' of Season 10. Stay tuned to find out who wins this year.