Highest Team Score In ICC World Cup 2023: List of Teams With Highest Run Totals

Highest Team Score in 2023 ICC World Cup: Nothing rouses cricket fans more than an action-packed game with boundaries and high run totals. There are some stadiums in the world whose pitches and boundary lengths favour batters.

India is home to several such stadiums, and as such, the 2023 World Cup was expected to deliver fast-paced and exhilarating batting innings. So far, the tournament has only surpassed expectations. The record for the highest run total and highest run chase has been broken, along with many other records like most centuries and fastest hundreds.

South Africa alone has made four 350+ scores in the World Cup. Australia has made three, and host India and New Zealand have 1 each. As the old records keep getting broken, it’s necessary to stay up to date with the latest stats.

On that note, we bring you the list of the highest team scores in the ongoing 13th edition of the ICC World Cup.

You can also find the list of the biggest totals in World Cup 2023 and the highest totals in World Cup history below.

Highest Team Score in ODI World Cup 2023: Biggest Run Total