Choti Holi 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance, and More

Choti Holi 2022: Holi is the beautiful festival of colours that will be celebrated on March 18, 2022, across the country, and Choti Holi will be celebrated on March 17, 2022. The ceremony of Holika Dahan is an integral part of the festival. The people lit a bonfire the night before Holi, which is known as Holika Dahan, to commemorate the burning of Demoness Holika, who is the sister of demon king Hiranyakashipu. Learn about this year's shubh muhurat, the legend behind it, and its significance.

When is Choti Holi observed?

Holi is played on the next day of Holika Dahan. All religious rituals, including burning the effigy of the demoness Holika, are performed on the previous day of the Holi festival. Therefore, the day that precedes Holi is called Holika Dahan or Choti Holi. This year, Choti Holi will be celebrated on March 17, 2022. It is observed on the day of the full moon of the Phalgun month.

Choti Holi 2022: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drikpanchang,

Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurat: 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM (March 17, 2022)

Holika Dahan Duration: 1 hour 10 minutes

Bhadra Punchha: 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Bhadra Mukha: 10:16 PM to 12:13 AM, March 18, 2022

Purnima Tithi Begins: 01:29 PM on March 17, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends: 12:47 PM on March 18, 2022

Holika Dahan 2022: Legend

There are several Holi legends, but the most famous one is about Prahlada. He was a fervent devotee of Lord Vishnu. He was the son of the demon Hiranyakashipu. He was born and brought up under the guidance of the sage Narada. It was the time when Hiranyakashipu was busy pleasing Lord Brahma to gain immortality.

Hiranyakashipu was an enemy of Lord Vishnu and was highly against Prahlada's being a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Prahlada refused to obey Hiranyakashipu, then he asked his sister Holika, a lady demon, to kill Prahlada. She had a divine shawl that was gifted by Lord Brahma to protect her from fire. To kill Prahlada, Holika made a plan. She lured Prahlada to the bonfire, but due to Lord Vishnu's grace, the divine shawl protected Prahlada instead of Holika.

It is believed that during the fire, Prahlada started chanting the name of Lord Vishnu. A gust of wind blew, blowing the shawl away from Holika. The Demoness Holika was burned to ashes in a huge bonfire. Due to the grace of Lord Vishnu and the divine shawl, Prahlada was unhurt.

Later, Lord Vishnu appeared on Earth to kill Hiranyakashipu in the form of Lord Narasimha to protect Prahlada. This is the reason that the Holi festival got its name from the legend of Holika. Therefore, the Holi bonfire is known as the Holika Dahan.

Choti Holi 2022: Significance

Holi is a popular festival of colours and is played on the next day of Holika Dahan or Choti Holi. It is believed that doing Holika Puja on Holi bestows power, prosperity, and wealth. It is also believed that all types of fear can be conquered by doing Holika Puja on Holi. The festival is the victory of good over evil and also the triumph of a true devotee.

Source: drikpanchang.com

READ| Holi 2022 Festival of Colours: History, Significance, and Celebrations