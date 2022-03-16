Happy Holi Wishes 2022: Quotes, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Poems, and More

Happy Holi 2022: The vibrant festival of colours, Holi, is around the corner. People have started planning for the celebration and preparing sweets, especially Gujiya. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil. On this day, people play with different colours (Gulal) and water. On the auspicious occasion, wish your loved ones by sending messages, sharing poems, quotes, etc.

Happy Holi 2022: Wishes, Messages, and Quotes

1. Warm greetings to you and your loved ones. May you forget all your worries and enjoy this day to the fullest. Happy Holi 2022.

2. Happy Holi! Spread the love on the festival of colours.

3. This Holi may bring lots and lots of colourful seasons and days in your life filled with plenty of happiness and love. Wish you a very Happy Holi!

4. This year, may Holi brings every moment with happiness. May God bless you and your family.

5. It’s the time to unwind, de-stress and make a bond with sweets, thandai and colours. Happy Holi!

6. Holi is not only about colours and sweets. It reminds me of the divine and eternal love of Krishna and Radha.

7. May God grant you peace of mind and happiness. Happy Holi!

8. May Lord Vishnu protect you from the devils like anger, pride, and negativity. Happy Holi 2022!

9. Holi is the day when people use colours to express their love. It’s time to show some love. All of the colours of you represent love! Happy Holi 2022!

10. Burn your ego, expectations, and everything in the fire of Holi and enjoy the festival.

11. Wishing you Holi filled with bright colours, water balloons, delicious gujias, and melodious songs. Enjoy the festival. Happy Holi 2022!

12. Colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love - may all be yours. Happy Holi!

13. Holi is the day to express love with colours. It is a time to show affection.

14. Holi is a special time of year to remember those who are close to our hearts with splashing colours!

15. Paint your life with Holi’s vibrant colours and enjoy the day with dance, music, and lots of splashing water and smearing colours. Happy Holi 2022!

16. Holi is a festival that helps to develop love and understanding for each other. Let us forget all our anger and celebrate Holi.

17. Wishing you a Holi filled with sweet memories to cherish for a long time. Happy Holi 2022!

18. Wishing you happiness, success and glory. May your Holi celebrations this year be memorable. Happy Holi 2022!

19. Holi is the day to fortify the obligation of kinship and add more hues to it. Appreciate the celebration to its fullest! Happy Holi!

20. May God paints an incredible canvas with the shades of delight, love, bliss, great wellbeing and achievement. Wishing you a Happy Holi!





Happy Holi 2022: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

1. May the charm of Holi inspire you to live with more friends and fewer enemies, more joys and fewer worries.

2. Happy Holi to you and your loved ones.

3. Be a free spirit when it comes to colour. Happy Holi!

4. May you have fun with all of the colours of Holi. Holi greetings!

5. Holi is all about throwing colours and balloons at each other and splashing water with pichkari. Happy Holi 2022!

6. May the drumbeats and colour bring out the best in you. Happy Holi!

7. Let's make a bonfire of our pride, negativity, and envy this Holi and bring in a fresh start. Happy Holi!

8. May you be blessed with all that you have wished for on the auspicious day of Holi. Happy Holi!

9. May the colours of Holi come with positive energy and make your life cheerful and Happy. Happy Holi 2022!

10. May the shines of this Holi brighten your path towards progress. Happy Holi!

