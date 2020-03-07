JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Holi Quiz 2023: Interesting Questions about Holi celebration

Holi Quiz 2023: It is a festival of colors that is celebrated not only in India but around the world with full enthusiasm. People play with colors, and renew their relationships. Eat several types of sweet dishes, especially gujiya. The festival commemorates the victory of good over evil. Take the Holi quiz below to learn more about the festival.
GK Quiz on Holi Festival

Holi Quiz 2023: The festival of Holi marks the beginning of the spring season in the Indian subcontinent. Usually, the Holi festival lasts for two days. This year, the Holi festival will be celebrated on March 8 and Holika Dahan on March 7. The festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that Holi brings people together and celebrates the colours of life at the onset of spring.

On the occasion of Holi, the entire country wears a cheerful look. Marketplaces get abuzz with bustle as frenzied shoppers start making provisions for the festival. Let's play an interactive quiz on the Holi festival.

1. Holi is also known as the?

A. Festival of colours

B. Festival of fruits

C. Festival of vegetables

D. Festival of lights

Ans. A

Explanation: The Holi festival is famous as the "festival of colors". It is also called "Dol Jatra" or "Basanta Utsav" in West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura. 

2. By which name Holi is recognized in Odisha?

A. Dola Purnima

B. Dhilhatta

C. Dhoajun

D. Dolijatta

Ans. A

Explanation: Dola Purnima or Holi is a famous festival in the coastal districts of Odisha.

3. In which Hindu month, Holi is celebrated?

A. Magha

B. Baisakh

C. Phalguna

D. Pausa

Ans. C

Explanation: Holi festival celebrations begin in the evening of Purnima, or the full moon day, as per the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna.

4. There are many legends associated with Holi. Hiranyakashipu insisted everybody in his kingdom to worship him but his devout son, Prahlad became a follower of which god?

A. Lord Vishnu

B. Lord Shiva

C. Lord Krishna

D. Lord Brahma

Ans. A

Explanation: Hiranyakashipu was an enemy of Lord Vishnu and was highly against Prahlad's being a devotee of Lord Vishnu

5. What was the name of Hiranyakashipu's sister?

A. Holika

B. Holi

C. Holima

D. Hidimba

Ans. A

Explanation: The name of Hiranyakashipu's sister was Holika. She was a demoness.

6. The Holi festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of............season.

A. Summer

B. Spring

C. Monsoon

D. Autumn

Ans. B

Explanation: The Holi festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of the spring season.

7. The famous ‘Lath maar Holi’ is played at which place?

A. Barsana

B. Mathura

C. Hampi

D. Jaipur

Ans. A

Explanation: The famous "Lath maar Holi" which means "Holi of sticks" is played at Barsana. 

8. Holika Dahan in South India is known as.......

A. Phalguna

B. Dolajata

C.Kama Dahanam

D.Dol Jatara

Ans. C

Explanation: Holika Dahan in South India is known as Kama Dahanam. 

9. Name the Sikh festival in which they show their physical strength and power and celebrates a day after Holi?

A. Baisakhi

B. Hola Mohalla

C. Bandi Chor Diwas

D. Maghi

Ans. B

Explanation: Hola Mohalla is also known as Hola and takes place on the second day of the lunar month of Chett, which is the day after the Holi festival.

10. The story behind the Holi Festival is related to.......

A. Radha and Krishna

B. Shiv and Parwati

C. Demon Holika and Prahlada

D. None of the above

Ans. C

Explanation: There are several Holi legends, but the most famous one is Prahlada. Therefore, the story behind the Holi Festival is related to Demon Holika and Prahlada. 

With the above Quiz, you will come to know about the Holi festival and its importance. Various parts of India celebrate the Holi festival differently with different names. The festival lasts for a day or two in some parts while in some other parts, it lasts for as many as sixteen days. 

