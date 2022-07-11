World Population Prospects 2022: A report by the United Nations has projected India to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023. The World Population Prospects 2022 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division added that the world population is forecast to reach eight billion on November 15, 2022.

The latest projections by the United Nations have also projected that the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. In the UN report, China and India are accounting for the largest populations in Eastern and South-Eastern Asia. Know how India is all set to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023.

World Population prospects 2022: What does the UN Report say?

1. As per the UN Report, the world population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950 as it has fallen under 1% in 2020.

2. The latest projections by the United Nations have suggested that the global population is estimated to grow by around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050.

3. World’s population is projected to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and to remain at that level till 2100.

4. The UN Report has also estimated that the ten countries experienced a net outflow of more than 1 million migrants between 2010 and 2021.

How India will surpass China as world’s most populous country in 2023?

The UN Report has said that India is projected to surpass China as the most populous country in the world in 2023.

The report further explains that the two most populous regions in 2022 were Eastern and South-Eastern Asia, with 2.3 billion people, representing 29% of the global population, and Central and Southern Asia, with 2.1 billion, representing 26% of the total world population.

China and India, in the report, are accounted for the largest populations in these regions, with more than 1.4 billion each in 2022.

As per the report, India’s population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China’s 1.426 billion. India, which will surpass China as the world’s most populous nation by 2023, is projected to have a population of 1.688 billion in 2050 which will be way ahead of China’s 1.317 billion people by the middle of the century.

World Population: Which countries will see increase in global population up to 2050?

As per the UN Report, more than half of the projected increase in global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in 8 countries of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, India, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Nigeria, Tanzania, and the Philippines.

World Population Prospects 2022 Report: Other Highlights

As per the report, the 10 countries are estimated to have experienced a net outflow of more than 1 million migrants between 2010 and 2021.

The Global Life Expectancy at birth reached 72.8 years in 2019. It is an improvement of almost 9 years since the year 1990. The further reduction in mortality is projected to result in average global longevity of around 77.2 years in 2050.

As per the projections, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has projected that the global population will reach 8.8 billion in 2100 with a range of 6.8 billion to 11.8 billion.

World Population Prospects 2022

World Population prospects are the 27th edition of the official United Nations population estimates and projections. The prospects present population estimates from 1950 to the present for 237 countries or areas, underpinned by the analyses of the historical demographic trends.

The 2022 revision presents the population projections to the year 2100 that reflect a range of plausible outcomes at the regional, global and national levels. Also, for the first time, the estimates and the projections are presented in one-year intervals of age and time instead of the five-year intervals used previously.