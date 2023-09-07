Janmashtami 2023: How is Krishna Janmashtami Celebrated Outside of India?

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu religion. It celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. The festival is celebrated all over India, as well as in many other countries around the world.

The celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami outside of India vary depending on the local culture and traditions. However, there are some common elements that are found in most celebrations.

Worship of Krishna: The main focus of the celebrations is the worship of Krishna. This is done by offering prayers, singing hymns, and dancing. In some temples, there are special performances of the Krishna Lila, which is a play that tells the story of Krishna's life.

Civic Engagement and Service: Janmashtami is a time for Hindus to come together and celebrate the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is also a time for community building, service, and personal reflection.

One of the most important teachings of Krishna is seva or selfless service. To stress this teaching, many Krishna devotee communities hold humanitarian events on Janmashtami, such as providing prasad (holy food) to the less fortunate.

Fasting: Many people observe a fast on the day of Krishna Janmashtami. This is done as a way to show their devotion to Krishna. The fast is usually broken at midnight, which is the time when Krishna is believed to have been born.

Krishna Ashtami in Fiji: At least a quarter of the population in Fiji practices Hinduism, and Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu religion. It celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. In Fiji, Janmashtami is known as "Krishna Ashtami".

Most Hindus in Fiji have ancestors that originated from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu, making this an especially important festival for them. The celebrations in Fiji are unique in that they last for eight days, leading up to the eighth day, the day Krishna was born.

During these eight days, Hindus gather at homes and at temples with their 'mandalis', or devotional groups, in the evenings and at night. They recite the Bhagavat Purana, sing devotional songs for Krishna, and distribute prasad (holy food).

On the eighth day, the day of Krishna's birth, the celebrations are even more elaborate. Hindus fast throughout the day and then gather at temples for special prayers and rituals. In the evening, there are large processions through the streets, with people carrying effigies of Krishna and dancing to the beat of drums.

Krishna Janmashtami in Trinidad and Tobago: Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals in Trinidad and Tobago, where over 60% of the population is of Indian origin. The majority of these people are Hindus, and Krishna is one of the most popular deities in the Hindu religion.

The tradition of celebrating Krishna Janmashtami in Trinidad and Tobago can be traced back to the 18th century when indentured labourers from India were brought to the country to work on sugar plantations. These labourers came from all over India, and they brought their different cultures and traditions with them.

To conclude, Krishna Janmashtami is a festival that is celebrated by Hindus all over the world. While the specific ways in which it is celebrated may vary from place to place, the core elements of the festival remain the same.