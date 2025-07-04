How Old is the United States in 2025? Check Key Facts About U.S Independence Day 2025

July 4, 2025, and Americans nationwide are marking the 249th anniversary of Independence Day—honoring the day in 1776 the Declaration of Independence was adopted and the United States was born as an independent country.

The Fourth of July this year falls on a Friday, the precursor to a joyous long weekend of patriotic customs and public celebrations.

The Significance of the United States Independence Day

Independence Day is the day when the Second Continental Congress issued a proclamation that declared the thirteen American colonies independent of Great Britain, building the foundation for the United States of America. The holiday is not just a day off; it's a celebration of American values. It is freedom, democracy, and unity.

Calculating America's Age in 2025

To determine the age of the United States in 2025, we simply count the number of years since its founding: