How to get free e-PAN card?

As we know that if we want to take advantage of almost every government scheme in India or to use any other services, Aadhaar and PAN card has been made mandatory. Use of Aadhaar number and PAN card within the country helps to scale back corruption on an outsized scale.

But now also several people of the country do not have PAN card, due to which they are not able to open accounts in banks and are also unable to do financial transactions.

If people want to get a PAN card, then they have to face big queue, pay money to an agent to fill the form and then have to wait for their PAN card to arrive via post in 2 weeks. But now people have got rid of all these kind of procedures. Now the facility is available to get instant PAN card in the country.

The 'beta version' has been available on the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department since February.

Launch of e-PAN Card facility

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the budget speech of 2020-21, announced to immediately start the facility of allotment of PAN number, which is now started. Those who have to get an ePAN card immediately can apply on the website of the Ministry of Finance. After filling the details there, this facility will be available on a real-time basis.

The process of allotment is paperless and an electronic PAN (e-PAN) is issued to the applicants free of cost.

Documents required for e-PAN Card

Only for those applicants, this facility is available who have:

1. Valid Aadhaar Number.

2. Mobile number registered in Aadhaar.

Note: Those who do not have an Aadhaar number will not get the benefit of this facility. Apart from this, if someone has an Aadhaar number but his contact number is not linked to Aadhaar, he will not get the benefit of this instant e-PAN Card facility.

How to apply for instant e-PAN Card?

The process of applying for e-PAN Card is very simple.

- Visit the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department.

- Then, enter your Aadhaar number.

- You will receive OTP on the Aadhaar registered mobile number.

- Submit the OTP.

After the completion of this process, a 15-digit acknowledgement number is generated. On successful allotment, the e-PAN card can be downloaded from the website. If it is registered with Aadhaar, e-PAN is also sent to the email ID of the applicant.

Let us tell you that this ePAN Card has the same importance as a hard copy PAN card. You can download it on your mobile and save it forever. The Government of India has made it mandatory to link PAN cards with Aadhaar by 30 June 2020.

So, now you may have understood the procedure of applying for instant e-PAN card.

