How to Link Aadhaar to PAN through SMS and check online status? All You Need To Know.

The PAN card is an important document required for various financial operations, including income tax submission and return filing. According to a tweet from Income Tax Department, the PAN card would no longer be useful if it is not linked to Aadhaar. As the PAN-Aadhaar link deadline is 4 days from the date, you should follow the steps below to not fall short on any important government services.

Last date to link your PAN & Aadhaar is approaching soon!

As per IT Act,1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before 31.3.23. From 1.4.23, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative.

Please link today! pic.twitter.com/aB1W4nA7G9 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 18, 2023

You can use this article as a complete guide to help you get your Aadhaar linked to your PAN card, check its online status and more.

What are the different ways to link Aadhaar with PAN Card?

Via SMS

Type “UIDPAN < 12 digit Aadhaar number > < 10 digit PAN Number > "

Send this SMS to 56161 or 567678.

NOTE: Only use your registered mobile to complete this process.

Via Income Tax Department Portal

Visit the official E-filing portal .

Click on the Aadhaar link option under the Quick Links tab.

Enter your Aadhaar and PAN card numbers.

Confirm your PAN card and mobile number to receive OTP.

Now head to Income Tax File Process and enter the mode of payment and assessment year.

Once your payment is successful your PAN card will be linked to your Aadhaar.

Also, there was no fee for linking Aadhaar and PAN up until March 31st, 2022, the ITD introduce a charge of Rs. 500 for Aadhaar-PAN linking between April and June 2022. And now, one who links their Aadhaar to PAN after July 2022 will need to pay a sum of Rs.1000 as a fee.

How to check the Aadhaar PAN link status?

Follow these step-by-step guide to check the Aadhaar PAN link status are:

Visit the Income Tax Department official website.

Now enter your 10-digit PAN number and 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Proceed to ‘View Aadhaar Link Status.’

You will get your information in the next few seconds.

What are the disadvantages of not linking Aadhaar with PAN?

Just in case, if you are thinking to pass this ultimatum too, please don’t. Once your PAN card is inoperable, you won’t be able to use and perform different governmental services, like:

Filing an income tax return with an inoperative PAN card will be tough.

No processing will be done on pending tax returns.

Unusable PAN cards cannot receive pending tax refunds.

Once the PAN is no longer active, pending proceedings, such as those involving defective returns, cannot be completed.

Once PAN becomes inactive, the tax will need to be withheld at a greater rate.

An invalid PAN card cannot be used for significant payment transactions.

FYI, the importance of PAN Aadhaar linkage can be attributed to the fact that it prevents tax evasion by ensuring that a person's PAN is connected to their Aadhaar, which provides a distinctive identification number. Also, it facilitates the filing of income tax returns and makes it simpler for the government to authenticate citizens' identities.