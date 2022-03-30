Penalty up to Rs. 1000 for not linking PAN with Aadhaar Card before 31st March; Here's how to link them Online and Offline

Link PAN with Aadhaar: The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is March 31, 2022, post which you will have to pay a penalty and bear other consequences. Earlier, the government deferred the 30 September 2021 deadline by six months which will end on March 31, 2022.

First, the PAN cardholders will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 500 if their PAN and Aadhaar Cards are not linked within three months of the said deadline. After three months of the deadline, the PAN cardholders will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 1000.

Second, the PAN card of the individual will become inoperative if not linked with Aadhaar within this deadline. This means that the cardholder will be restricted from doing financial transactions wherever quoting of PAN is mandatory. This includes stocks, mutual funds, fixed and recurring deposits and so forth. Furthermore, the IT department can levy a penalty under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act for an inactive PAN Card.

How to link Aadhaar with PAN Card Online Step by Step?

For unregistered users:

1- Visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

2- Click the ‘Link Aadhaar’ tab from the homepage.

3- Fill in your PAN number, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar card, and mobile number.

4- If you have only the year of birth on your Aadhaar card, check the box against it. Check the box against ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details’.

5- Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ button.

6- You will now receive a 6-digit OTP on your mobile number.

7- You will now land on the verification page where you will have to enter OTP and click on ‘Validate’. If you have previously logged in on the website, you will not have to undergo this step.

8- Upon successful validation, you will receive a dialogue box stating that your request for linking PAN with Aadhaar has been raised to UIDAI.

Note: The OTP generated for the validation is valid for 15 minutes only. You will have three attempts to enter the correct OTP. The OTP expires as the timer on the screen says 0 seconds remaining.

For registered users:

If you are registered with the income tax e-filing website, there’s a possibility that your PAN card is already linked with Aadhaar, if you have furnished the details while filing ITR. The linking of PAN and Aadhaar is done by the IT department if both the details are available in its database.

1- Login to www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

2- Under ‘Link Aadhaar PAN’ on your dashboard, click the ‘Link Aadhaar’ tab.

3- Alternatively, you can access this by clicking on ‘My Profile' and then ‘Link Aadhaar’.

4- Enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers, name as per your Aadhaar card. Your name, DOB and gender will be pre-filled as per PAN and are non-editable.

5- If you have only the year of birth on your Aadhaar card, check the box against it. Check the box against ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details’.

6- You will now receive a dialogue box stating that your request for linking PAN with Aadhaar has been raised to UIDAI.

How to link Aadhaar with PAN Card through SMS?

To link your PAN with your Aadhaar Card, send UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN> to either 567678 or 56161. You will not be charged by NSDL and UTI for the service, however, your service provider will levy SMS charges.

How to link Aadhaar with PAN Card Offline?

To link PAN with Aadhaar Offline, follow the below steps:

1- Visit the nearest PAN service centres of NSDL and UTITSL.

2- Carry your PAN and Aadhaar cards.

3- Do not forget to carry hard copies of both PAN and Aadhaar cards for offline linking.

Please note that PAN-Aadhaar linking offline is not free of cost. An individual has to pay a prescribed fee to access the service. The fee varies and depends on whether while linking, a correction is made in the PAN or Aadhaar details.

For a correction in the PAN details, the fee charged is Rs. 110. On the other hand, for correcting Aadhaar details, the prescribed fee is Rs. 50. Biometric authentication is compulsory in case there is a major mismatch in data of PAN and Aadhaar.

How to check the PAN-Aadhaar link status?

For non-registered users:

1- Visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

2- Click on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’.

3- Enter PAN and Aadhaar card numbers, and click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’ tab.

4- Upon successful validation, a dialogue box will display your Link Aadhaar status.

For registered users:

1- Login to www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

2- Click on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ from your dashboard.

3- You can alternatively access this by clicking on ‘My Profile’ and then ‘Link Aadhaar Status’.

4- Upon successful validation, a dialogue box will display your Link Aadhaar status.

Key points to note:

1- If your validation fails, click Link Aadhaar on the home page and repeat the aforementioned steps to link PAN with Aadhaar.

2- If your request is pending with UIDAI, check PAN Aadhaar Link status later.

3- If your PAN is linked with someone else’s Aadhaar or vice versa, lodge a request on the e-Nivaran or contact the e-Filing Helpdesk to unlink Aadhaar and PAN.

Notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on March 29 In exercise of the powers conferred by sections 139AA and 234H read with section 295 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), the Central Board of Direct Taxes hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Income-tax Rules, 1962, namely:- 1. Short title and commencement: - (1) These rules may be called the Income-tax (Third Amendment) Rules, 2022.

(2) They shall come into force from the 1st day of April 2022. 2. In the Income-tax Rules, 1962 (hereinafter referred to as principal rules), in rule 114, after sub-rule 5, the following sub-rule shall be inserted, namely: - (5A) Every person who, in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA, is

required to intimate his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority in the prescribed form and manner, fails to do so by the date referred to in the said sub-section, shall, at the time of subsequent intimation of his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority, be liable to pay, by way of fee, an amount equal to, - (a) five hundred rupees, in a case where such intimation is made within three months from the date, referred to in sub-section (2) of section 139AA; and

(b) one thousand rupees, in all other cases.

