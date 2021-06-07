How to link Aadhaar with UAN through the e-KYC portal?

In its latest notification to employers, the EPFO has made the Aadhaar linking mandatory for all EPF accounts, failing which the employers' contribution in the EPF account will be halted as they would not be able to file ECR. Additionally, UAN needs to be Aadhaar authenticated.

"Dear Employer, with the coming into force of Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, the ECR shall be allowed to be filed only for those members, whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the UANs, w.e.f 01.06.2021. Therefore please link your Aadhaar number in the UAN to avail uninterrupted services of the EPFO. Members can validate their Aadhaar with UAN through the online e-KYC facility available on the member portal, as well as the UMANG app, in view of the impending mandatory provisions," the EPFO said in a statement.

How to Link Aadhaar With Different Documents?

In this article, we have mentioned four ways to link your Aadhaar with UAN online.

How to link Aadhaar with your EPFO account using OTP verification on the e-KYC portal?

1- Visit https://iwu.epfindia.gov.in/eKYC/

2- Click on 'Link UAN Aadhaar' under the 'For EPFO members' section.

3- Enter UAN and registered mobile number. Click on 'Generate OTP'.

4- Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number along with other details such as Gender and Aadhaar number.

5- Select 'Using Mobile/Email based OTP'. You will now receive another OTP on your registered mobile number.

6- Enter Captcha code as mentioned below.

7- Click on 'Submit'.

8- After successful verification, your UAN will be Aadhaar authenticated.

Aadhaar Card: How to Change Address Online and Offline?

How to link Aadhaar with an EPFO account using biometric credentials on the e-KYC portal?

To link your account through this method, you need to have a registered biometric device.

1- Visit https://iwu.epfindia.gov.in/eKYC/

2- Click on 'Link UAN Aadhaar' under the 'For EPFO members' section.

3- Enter UAN and registered mobile number. Click on 'Generate OTP'.

4- Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number along with other details such as Gender and Aadhaar number.

5- Select 'Using Biometric'.

6- Biometric will be captured through a registered device.

7- Click on 'Submit'.

8- After successful verification, your UAN will be Aadhaar authenticated.

Note: Refer to UIDAI's website for the guidelines on biometric devices.

How to Link Aadhaar with Driving License?

How to link Aadhaar with an EPFO account using UMANG App?

1- Open UMANG App on your smartphone and sign in either using MPIN or OTP.

2- Click on 'EPFO' under 'All Services Tab'.

3- Click on 'eKYC Services'.

4- Select the' Aadhaar Seeding' option.

5- Enter UAN and select 'Get OTP'.

6- You will now receive OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter OTP and click on 'Log in'.

7- Enter credentials. Another OTP will be sent on the Aadhaar registered mobile number and email.

8- After successful verification, your UAN will be Aadhaar authenticated.

Link PAN-Aadhaar Card Online and Offline

How to link Aadhaar with an EPFO account using the EPF portal?

1- Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/

2- Enter your UAN, Password and Captcha code to sign in.

3- Click on 'Manage' and select 'KYC' from the drop-down list.

4- Select 'AADHAAR' otpion and enter your Aadhaar details.

5- Click on the 'Save' button.

Once saved, you will be able to see it under 'Pending KYC'. Upon successful approval from your employer, it will be shown under 'Approved KYC'.

How to activate your UAN? It is to be noted that you must have an active UAN to seed it with your Aadhaar. Follow the below-mentioned procedure if your UAN is not activated. 1- Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ 2- Click on 'Activate UAN' under 'Important Links'. 3- Enter anyone credential from UAN, Member ID, AADHAAR, and PAN, and other details such as Name, DOB, Mobile Number, email id (optional), and captcha code. 4- Click on the 'Get Authentication Pin' tab. 5- You will receive an OTP on your mobile number. 6- Enter OTP and click on 'Validate OTP and Activate UAN'. 7- Once activated, you will receive the password on your mobile number. You will be able to use this password to log in to the portal. In case your UAN is activated, the portal will notify you about the same.

Aadhaar Card: Digital Identity of Indians - All You Need to Know