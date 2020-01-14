How to Link Aadhaar With Different Documents?

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has developed a 12-digit unique identification number for the citizens of India on behalf of the Government of India which serves as an address and identity proof anywhere in the country. It is one of the most prominent identity documents in India. Aadhaar should be linked to SIM cards, bank accounts, passports, etc.as per the order by UIDAI. Here’s how you can link your different documents with the Aadhaar.

How to link Aadhaar to Bank Account?

You can link your Aadhaar to a bank account either online or offline. You can link Aadhaar to the bank account provided your net banking is activated.

Following are the steps through which you can link your Aadhaar to bank account online:

1- Log in to net banking and click on the link Update Aadhaar Card Details / Aadhar Seeding.

2- Enter 12-digit Aadhaar Number and other details and click on Submit.

3- Once the bank confirms your details with your bank account, you will receive an SMS on the registered mobile number or an email on registered email id.

1- Go to your respective bank and fill out the Aadhaar and Bank linking form.

2- Attach a photocopy of your Aadhaar Card with the form and submit it with the bank.

3- Once the bank confirms your details with your bank account, you will receive an SMS on the registered mobile number or an email on registered email id.

How to link Aadhaar to Ration Cards?

After the increased number of scams in the Ration Cards in the past few years, the Government of India has issued a notification where the beneficiary must link his/her Aadhaar with the bank account. Users can link their Aadhaar to Ration Cards either online or offline. You can also send an SMS to 51969 to link your Aadhaar to Ration Card.

Following are the steps through which you can link your Aadhaar to Ration Cards online:

1- Log in to the official website of UIDAI.

2- Click on the Ration Card Verification section.

3- Enter the required details.

4- Select the option which is associated with your Ration Card from - Pension, LPG connection, etc.

5- Enter 12-digit Aadhaar Number and your registered mobile number.

6- Enter the OTP received on the registered number and enter the captcha code.

7- Click on Submit.

8- Once the verification process is over, you will receive an SMS on the registered mobile number or an email on registered email id.

Following are the steps through which you can link your Aadhaar to Ration Cards offline:

1- Get an Aadhaar linking form from your ration provider.

2- Photocopy of the Ration Card and the Aadhaar copies of your family members are required for offline linking.

3- A passport size photo of the head of the family.

4- In case, your bank account is not linked with Aadhaar, then a photocopy of the bank passbook is also required.

5- Fill the form and submit it to the ration office with all the necessary documents.

6- Once the verification process is over, you will receive an SMS on the registered mobile number or an email on registered email id.

Following are the steps through which you can link your Aadhaar to Ration Cards through SMS service:

1-For schemes other than LPG, type UID SEED <State Short Code> <Scheme/Program Short Code> <Scheme/Program ID> <Aadhaar Number>.

2- Send the SMS to 51969.

3- Once the verification process is over, you will receive an SMS on the registered mobile number.

For LPG, follow the below-mentioned steps to link your Aadhaar online:

1- To link the LPG scheme to Aadhaar, your bank account and Aadhaar must be linked.

2- Visit the official website of Bharat Gas, Hindustan Petroleum Gas or Indane Gas.

3- Download the subsidy form.

4- Fill the form and submit it to your nearest LPG distributor with an application stating the linking.

For LPG, follow the below-mentioned steps to link your Aadhaar through call:

1- Call on 18000-2333-555 on weekdays.

2- Provide the person with the necessary details.

3- After verification, you will receive an SMS stating the successful linking.

How to link Aadhaar to Mobile Number?

The Government of India has directed all the Telecom Companies to get KYC done before issuing new numbers to the customers.

Following are the steps to link Aadhaar to mobile number online:

1- Visit the official website of your telecom operator.

2- Fill up the e-KYC form.

3- Upload all the required documents.

4- After submitting, you will receive an OTP based verification.

5- Enter the OTP received on the mobile number to link your Aadhaar to your mobile number.

6- You will receive a confirmation SMS on the registered mobile number after successful linking.

Following are the steps to link Aadhaar to mobile number offline:

1- Visit the nearest branch of your telecom service provider.

2- Carry all the identity proofs along with the passport size photographs.

3- Fill up the Aadhaar linking form.

4- Once you submit the form, you will receive an OTP based verification.

5- You will receive a confirmation SMS on the registered mobile number after successful linking.

How to link Aadhaar to PAN?

The Government of India has made linking Aadhaar to PAN mandatory. The Finance Ministry has set a deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN till March 31, 2020.

Following are the steps through which you can link Aadhaar to PAN online:

1- Visit the official website of the Income Tax department.

2- Click on Link Aadhaar.

3- Enter the required details.

4- Check the box only if you have the birth year mentioned in the Aadhaar Card.

5- Enter the captcha code and click on Link Aadhaar.

Following are the steps to link Aadhaar to PAN through SMS:

1- Type UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar Number><10-digit PAN>.

2- Send this SMS to either 567678 or 56161.

How to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?

Many cases have been registered where individuals have more than one Voter ID. To get rid of this, the Government of India has directed in a notification to link Aadhaar to Voter ID to resolve the duplicacy of Voter ID.

Following are the steps to link Aadhaar to Voter ID online:

1- Visit the official NVSP website.

2- Log in/ create an account with the NVSP portal.

3- Search your details in the database by providing the required details. Your details will appear on the screen.

4- Click on Feed Aadhaar Number.

5- Now fill the required details and click on Submit.

6- On successful linking, you will receive an SMS stating the linking of Aadhaar to Voter ID.

Following are the steps to link Aadhaar to Voter ID through SMS:

1- Type <Voter ID Number> <Aadhaar Number>.

2- Send an SMS either to 166 or 51969.

3- The SMS must be sent with the registered mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

4- You’ll receive an SMS upon successful linking.

Following are the steps to link Aadhaar to Voter ID through phone call:

1- Call 1950 on weekdays between 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2- Provide your Aadhaar and Voter ID details.

3- After verification, you will receive an SMS on successful linking.

Following are the steps to link Aadhaar to Voter ID offline:

1- Visit your nearest Booth Level Officer commonly known as BLO.

2- Fill the form providing all the necessary details and documents.

3- After verification, you will receive an SMS on successful linking.

Benefits of linking Aadhaar with documents:

1- Linking your Aadhaar with a bank account will not only provide you with the government schemes (provided you meet the eligibility requirements) but it also prevents the misuse of your bank account.

2- Linking PAN is mandatory with Aadhaar as per the notification by the Finance Ministry. People will not be able to evade taxes and it will also eliminate the distribution of fake PAN numbers.

3- Cases of having multiple Voter IDs will be eliminated once the citizen gets it linked with the Aadhaar.

4- Linking LPG with Aadhaar, you can receive the subsidy on the LPG GAs as offered by the Government of India.

5- Misuse of Ration Cards will stop upon linking it with Aadhaar.

6- Once the mobile number is linked with Aadhaar, you will avail of the social security schemes provided by the Government of India.

It is necessary to link Aadhaar with the above-mentioned documents as the Aadhaar provides security, establishes your identity, creates a national database, helps to curb corruption, etc. It must also be noted that soon Aadhaar may be the only ID proof the citizens of the country may need.
















