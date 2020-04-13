Link Aadhaar with Driving License: Check the online procedure here

Aadhaar is currently the most important document for the residents in India. As per the recent reports, the Central Government is planning to make Aadhaar linking with Driving License a mandatory process. The Government wants to prevent the use of duplicate and fake driving licenses. In addition to this, Driving License is valid pan India. Therefore, there's no need to keep more than one Driving License. Below we have mentioned steps to link your Aadhaar with Driving License.

Steps to link Aadhaar with Driving License Online:

Below-mentioned are the steps to link Aadhaar with Driving License:

1- Visit sarathi.parivahan.gov.

2- Click your State or Union Territory from the drop-down menu.

3- Now on the next window click on the 'Apply Online' option and then on 'Services on Driving Licence (Renewal/Duplicate/Aedl/Others)' option.

4- Enter the details as asked and click on continue.

5- Now enter 12-digit Aadhaar number along with the registered mobile number.

6- You will now receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

7- Enter the OTP to link Aadhaar with your Driving License.

Why link Aadhaar with Driving License?

There are certain benefits of linking Aadhaar with Driving License. First of all, the unified platform will help the agencies avail and verify the licence details of the owners pan India. The agencies will be able to identify fake driving licences from genuine ones and will be able to take legal actions against those keeping multiple or fake documents. After the Aadhaar is linked with Driving License, no one will be able to renew duplicate licenses. This will, in turn, promote transparency and anti-corruption.

The Government has not made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with Driving License, but as per the reports, the Government will soon make it mandatory for the residents of India. This way, the Government will keep a track of all the personal information of a person and this eliminates keeping fake or multiple driving licenses in the country.

