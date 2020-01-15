How to Update or Correct Address in Aadhaar Card?

Have you recently relocated or want to make changes in the existing address mentioned in your Aadhaar Card? Don’t worry as updating address in Aadhaar Card is no longer a hectic process. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has provided online as well as the offline process through which you can change or update the address mentioned in your Aadhaar Card. To update or change the address online you need to have a mobile number registered with your Aadhaar Card.

How to Change or Update the Existing Address in Aadhaar Card Online?

1- Log in to the official UIDAI website.

2- Click on ‘Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal’.

3- Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and captcha code. Click on OTP to receive OTP on your registered mobile number.

4- Now tick on ‘Address’ in ‘Data Update Request’ and click ‘Submit’.

5- Scan and upload the required self-attested documents.

6- After the submission of your request you will be given a number through which you can track the status of your address update request. This status can be checked via Aadhaar Card update status link.

How to Change or Update the Existing Address in Aadhaar Card by Visiting the Enrollment Centre?

Visiting the nearest enrollment centre has its own perks as you can update both demographics and biometrics. Demographics include name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and e-mail address whereas biometrics include fingerprints, photograph, and retina scan.

You can check for the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre on the official website of UIDAI. Carry all the original documents and their photocopies along with you stating your identity and address proofs. While updation of Aadhaar online is free of cost but if you update your Aadhaar details at an Aadhaar Enrollment Centre you have to pay Rs. 25 for the updation.





How to Change or Update the Existing Address in Aadhaar Card by Post?

1- Visit the official UIDAI website. Download the Aadhaar Card Update form and take a printout.

2- Tick the box Address and fill in all the necessary details.

3- Send the form with all the updated details on any one of the below-mentioned addresses:

UIDAI

Post Box No.10

Chhindwara,

Madhya Pradesh- 480001

India.

UIDAI

Post Box No. 99

Banjara Hills,

Hyderabad- 500034

India.

As per the UIDAI website, updation in Aadhaar Card details may take up to 90 days. You can track the status of your request online via the official UIDAI website. You can download your updated e-Aadhaar from UIDAI official website by clicking on ‘Download Aadhaar’ option.