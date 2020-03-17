Link PAN-Aadhaar Online and Offline: Here's step by step guide on how to link before March 31, 2020

The Income Tax Department issued a notification regarding the linking of PAN card and Aadhaar Card. On Monday, the Income Tax Department made Aadhaar-PAN linking mandatory for all the citizens of India. The last date to link the PAN with Aadhaar card has been extended by the authorities till March 31, 2020. In case of failure, the PAN will no longer be operative. The Income Tax Department may impose a penalty of INR 10,000 on inoperative PAN cards. The PAN card can be linked with the Aadhaar card either online or offline.

Income Tax Department on its official twitter handle appealed to the citizens of India to not miss the deadline. Also, a video was attached with the tweet stating the procedures to link the Aadhaar card with the PAN card to make this task easier as well as beneficial. The steps to link the PAN with the Aadhar are as follows:

Link the PAN Card with Aadhaar Card through an SMS

Type ‘UIDPAN<space><12-digit Aadhaar Number><space><10-digit PAN Number>’ and send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 form your number registered with Aadhaar.

Link the PAN Card with Aadhaar Card through the website:

1- Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department i.e., incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

2- Click on the ‘Link Aadhar’ button on the homepage.

3- Enter the details mentioned on your Aadhaar and PAN card as asked.

4- If your Aadhaar contains only your birth year, check the box stating ‘I have only the year of birth on the Aadhar Card.’

5- Enter the captcha code in the box as displayed on your screen.

6- Click on the Link ‘Aadhaar Button’.

7- You will be redirected to a new page stating that your request has been sent.

Link the PAN Card with Aadhaar Card offline:

Visit the nearest PAN service centres of NSDL and UTITSL along with your PAN and Aadhaar Card. It must be noted that you must carry a hard copy of both Aadhaar and PAN card for offline linking.

If you have not yet linked your PAN card with the Aadhar card, then follow any of the above-mentioned procedure as per your convenience to link the said documents before the deadline i.e., March 31, 2020. In case you fail to do so, then your PAN will become inoperative according to the Income Tax Department. The notification by the Income Tax Department states that the PAN will become inoperative and the person will be liable to bear all the consequences under the Income Tax Act for not quoting, furnishing or intimating PAN.