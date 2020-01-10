How to Apply for a Duplicate PAN Card Online & Offline?

Has your PAN card lost, damaged or stolen? In any of these cases, you can apply for a duplicate PAN card. Though getting a duplicate PAN card is a tedious process, here, in this article, we have mentioned steps that will help you in getting a duplicate PAN card. You need to file an FIR too in case you have misplaced it or it has been stolen.

How to get a duplicate PAN card online?

Only those PAN cardholders whose application was earlier processed through the NSDL e-government or e-filing portal of Income Tax Department can apply to avail for a duplicate PAN card. You must have the registered mobile number with you associated with the PAN card to receive the OTP. Go to https://www.tin-nsdl.com/ Click on the ‘Reprint of PAN Card’ option on the home page. Now enter your PAN, Aadhar number and date of birth. Check the box to allow the use of your Aadhar data to reprint the PAN card. Enter the captcha code and click submit. Your details will be shown. Choose an option where you want to receive OTP. Check the box to confirm to print your PAN card with the details available. Click on Generate OTP. Remember the OTP received is valid for 10 minutes and will be sent on the email or mobile number or both registered with the PAN card. Enter the OTP received and click submit. After the validation of the OTP, you will be asked to make the payment of Rs. 50. Click on ‘Pay Confirm’. The page will redirect you to the payment gateway. Once the payment made is successful, the transaction details will appear. Click on continue to generate and print the payment receipt. You will receive an acknowledgment message on your registered mobile number having a link to download e-PAN.

How to get a duplicate PAN card offline?

To apply for a duplicate PAN card offline, you can avail of the form at TIN-Facilitation Centres, IT PAN Service Centres, or at PAN Centres. You can also download the form from the official website of the Income Tax Department: www.incometaxindia.gov.in , www.utiitsl.com or www.tin-nsdl.com The application form must be filled with black ink and in block letters. Mention the 10-digit PAN already allotted to you. Affix 2 recent colored photographs in the space available on top of the form. The Signature or left-thumb impression is required on the affixed photo. The signature or left-thumb impression is required in the box provided. The form must be attested by any MAgistrate or any gazetted government officer under his official seal and stamp provided that the form has a thumb impression instead of a signature. The fee for acquiring the duplicate PAN card is Rs. 105 within India and for non-resident where the correspondence address is outside India is Rs. 866. Payment can be made by cash, cheque or DD while submitting the application form at the counter.

Documents required for lost PAN card:

The applicant can submit a photocopy of any one of the documents or a combination of documents stated below:

Aadhar Card Voter ID Driving License Passport Ration Card having the photograph of the applicant Health Service Scheme Card Pensioner Card having the photograph of the applicant

For the verification of age, a photocopy of:

Birth Certificate Pension Payment Order Marriage Certificate Matriculation Certificate Passport Driving License Domicile Certificate

For the verification of correspondence address, a photocopy of:

Aadhar Card Voter ID Driving License Passport Ration Card having the photograph of the applicant Health Service Scheme Card Pensioner Card having the photograph of the applicant

What is a PAN?

Permanent Account Number or commonly referred to as PAN and is issued by the Income Tax Department. It is an electronic system through which all the financial information regarding a person/company is recorded against the PAN number. In addition to this, it is required if you wish to open a bank account, deposit cash more than 50,000, etc.

These were the steps to avail of a duplicate PAN card online and offline in case your PAN card has been lost or stolen. You must file an FIR if you ever lose any government ID so as to ensure that it is not misused by any other person or organization.









