How to See Dudhsagar Waterfalls in Monsoon 2026? Check Which Train Passes From Here!
Planning a Dudhsagar Waterfalls trip in monsoon 2026? Check how to see the falls from a train, the nearest station, train routes, timings, and travel safety tips.
Dudhsagar Waterfalls is one of the most beautiful places to see in Goa during the monsoon. The waterfall becomes huge and powerful after heavy rain. The green hills around it also look beautiful.
But there is one important thing to know before planning your trip in monsoon 2026.
During the monsoon, the usual jeep trip to the waterfall base is closed or restricted. Walking on the railway tracks is also not allowed. One of the easiest and safer ways to see Dudhsagar is from a moving train.
Dudhsagar Waterfalls in Monsoon 2026: Quick Details
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Aspects
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Details
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Location
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Goa-Karnataka border
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Height
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About 310 metres
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Nearest railway station
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Kulem/Collem
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Railway route
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Vasco da Gama–Castle Rock
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Best season
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July to September
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Best way in monsoon
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See the waterfall from a train
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Jeep safari
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Generally closed during monsoon
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Railway track walking
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Not allowed
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Main boarding points
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Vasco da Gama and Madgaon
Can You Visit Dudhsagar Waterfalls in Monsoon 2026?
Yes, Dudhsagar can be seen in the monsoon season. Indeed, this is when the waterfall appears at its strongest.
But it's a separate story when it comes to getting to the bottom of the waterfall.
Usually, the jeep safari is halted in the rainy season due to slippery road conditions in the forest. Strolling the railway tracks is not permitted as trains still run along it.
Therefore, if you want to go on a monsoon trip, the easiest way is to take a train that travels through the Dudhsagar.
Which Railway Station Is Near Dudhsagar?
Collem, or Kulem is the nearest important railway station. It has the station code of 'QLM'.
Kulem is located approximately 10 kms away from Dudhsagar falls. The railway then heads towards the Castle Rock where it closely approaches the waterfall.
From Goa side, Kulem can be reached via:
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Vasco da Gama
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Madgaon (Margao)
Other nearby railway stations include Derby, Leek and Chaseltown.
The Government of Goa also claims that the Dudhsagar can be accessed by train from Vasco or Margao.
How to See Dudhsagar Falls From a Train?
The railway passes through the hills not far from Dudhsagar. This gives passengers a beautiful view of the waterfall from the train.
So, here's how you can see Dudhsagar Waterfalls:
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Arrive in Vasco da Gama or Madgaon.
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Take a train going towards the Kulem–Castle Rock section.
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Have your phone or camera with you after Kulem.
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Observe the waterfall from the train window.
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Never attempt to get down on the railway track.
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Before travelling, inspect return train.
The waterfall appears for only a short time, so keep your camera ready.
Which Train Passes Dudhsagar Falls?
Several trains use the railway route near Dudhsagar. One of the useful daytime options in 2026 is Amaravati Express (18048).
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Train
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Train Number
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Route
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Important point
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Amaravati Express
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18048
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Vasco da Gama to Howrah
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Good daytime option
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Goa Express
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12779/12780
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Vasco da Gama–Hazrat Nizamuddin
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Passes the Dudhsagar section
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Vasco–Yesvantpur Express
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17309/17310
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Vasco da Gama–Bengaluru
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Passes the route
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Other long-distance trains
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Different numbers
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Different routes
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Some also pass the falls
Indian Railways lists 18048 as the Vasco da Gama–Howrah Amaravathi Express, with a scheduled departure from Vasco da Gama at around 7:10 am.
The 2026 Dudhsagar guide also identifies Amaravati Express as a good daytime option and lists Goa Express and Vasco–Yesvantpur Express among trains passing through the waterfall section.
Can You Take a Jeep to Dudhsagar in Monsoon?
Usually, to reach the base level of Dudhsagar Waterfall, there is Jeep Trip is also available, but during the monsoon, it is closed
Dudhsagar Train Trip vs Jeep Trip
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Feature
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Train View
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Jeep Safari
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Monsoon 2026
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Suitable for viewing
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Usually closed
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View of waterfall
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From train
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From ground/base
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Railway track walking
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Not needed
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Not applicable
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Cost
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Depends on train
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Higher
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Best for
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Quick monsoon view
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Full waterfall experience in open season
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Safety
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Follow railway rules
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Follow forest rules
Dudhsagar Falls looks completely different during the monsoon. The waterfall becomes larger, the hills turn green and the railway journey through the Western Ghats becomes a memorable experience.
For monsoon 2026, a train journey is a practical way to see Dudhsagar when the usual jeep safari is closed. Kulem is the key railway station, while Vasco da Gama and Madgaon are useful boarding points from Goa.
If you want a daytime train option, Amaravati Express (18048) is worth checking. Other trains, including Goa Express and Vasco–Yesvantpur Express, also pass through the Dudhsagar section.
Most importantly, check the latest train timetable before your journey. Train timings and running days can change, especially during the monsoon.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.