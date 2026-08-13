How to See Dudhsagar Waterfalls in Monsoon 2026? Check Which Train Passes From Here!

Dudhsagar Waterfalls is one of the most beautiful places to see in Goa during the monsoon. The waterfall becomes huge and powerful after heavy rain. The green hills around it also look beautiful. But there is one important thing to know before planning your trip in monsoon 2026. During the monsoon, the usual jeep trip to the waterfall base is closed or restricted. Walking on the railway tracks is also not allowed. One of the easiest and safer ways to see Dudhsagar is from a moving train. Dudhsagar Waterfalls in Monsoon 2026: Quick Details Aspects Details Location Goa-Karnataka border Height About 310 metres Nearest railway station Kulem/Collem Railway route Vasco da Gama–Castle Rock Best season July to September Best way in monsoon See the waterfall from a train Jeep safari Generally closed during monsoon Railway track walking Not allowed Main boarding points Vasco da Gama and Madgaon

Can You Visit Dudhsagar Waterfalls in Monsoon 2026? Yes, Dudhsagar can be seen in the monsoon season. Indeed, this is when the waterfall appears at its strongest. But it's a separate story when it comes to getting to the bottom of the waterfall. Usually, the jeep safari is halted in the rainy season due to slippery road conditions in the forest. Strolling the railway tracks is not permitted as trains still run along it. Therefore, if you want to go on a monsoon trip, the easiest way is to take a train that travels through the Dudhsagar. Which Railway Station Is Near Dudhsagar? Collem, or Kulem is the nearest important railway station. It has the station code of 'QLM'. Kulem is located approximately 10 kms away from Dudhsagar falls. The railway then heads towards the Castle Rock where it closely approaches the waterfall.

From Goa side, Kulem can be reached via: Vasco da Gama Madgaon (Margao) Other nearby railway stations include Derby, Leek and Chaseltown. The Government of Goa also claims that the Dudhsagar can be accessed by train from Vasco or Margao. How to See Dudhsagar Falls From a Train? The railway passes through the hills not far from Dudhsagar. This gives passengers a beautiful view of the waterfall from the train. So, here's how you can see Dudhsagar Waterfalls: Arrive in Vasco da Gama or Madgaon. Take a train going towards the Kulem–Castle Rock section. Have your phone or camera with you after Kulem. Observe the waterfall from the train window. Never attempt to get down on the railway track. Before travelling, inspect return train. The waterfall appears for only a short time, so keep your camera ready.

Which Train Passes Dudhsagar Falls? Several trains use the railway route near Dudhsagar. One of the useful daytime options in 2026 is Amaravati Express (18048). Train Train Number Route Important point Amaravati Express 18048 Vasco da Gama to Howrah Good daytime option Goa Express 12779/12780 Vasco da Gama–Hazrat Nizamuddin Passes the Dudhsagar section Vasco–Yesvantpur Express 17309/17310 Vasco da Gama–Bengaluru Passes the route Other long-distance trains Different numbers Different routes Some also pass the falls Indian Railways lists 18048 as the Vasco da Gama–Howrah Amaravathi Express, with a scheduled departure from Vasco da Gama at around 7:10 am. The 2026 Dudhsagar guide also identifies Amaravati Express as a good daytime option and lists Goa Express and Vasco–Yesvantpur Express among trains passing through the waterfall section.

Can You Take a Jeep to Dudhsagar in Monsoon? Usually, to reach the base level of Dudhsagar Waterfall, there is Jeep Trip is also available, but during the monsoon, it is closed Dudhsagar Train Trip vs Jeep Trip Feature Train View Jeep Safari Monsoon 2026 Suitable for viewing Usually closed View of waterfall From train From ground/base Railway track walking Not needed Not applicable Cost Depends on train Higher Best for Quick monsoon view Full waterfall experience in open season Safety Follow railway rules Follow forest rules Dudhsagar Falls looks completely different during the monsoon. The waterfall becomes larger, the hills turn green and the railway journey through the Western Ghats becomes a memorable experience. For monsoon 2026, a train journey is a practical way to see Dudhsagar when the usual jeep safari is closed. Kulem is the key railway station, while Vasco da Gama and Madgaon are useful boarding points from Goa.