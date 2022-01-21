ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Check Schedule, Groups, Venue, Timings, and Host Nation

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

The eighth season of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to kick off on October 16 and will conclude on November 13, 2022. The upcoming T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia who happens to be the defending champions. Check the complete schedule, timings, venues of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 below.
Created On: Jan 21, 2022 18:10 IST
Modified On: Jan 21, 2022 18:15 IST
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: ICC has released the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2022 schedule on its website. The eighth season of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to kick off on October 16 and will conclude on November 13, 2022. 

The upcoming T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia who happens to be the defending champions. Australia will begin their campaign on October 22 against New Zealand, a team they defeated in 2021 to lift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 trophy. 

In the inaugural match, Sri Lanka and Namibia will lock horns at Kardinia Park, Geelong while the final is scheduled for November 13 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. 

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule

Date Match Time  Venue

16 October 2022

Sunday

Sri Lanka

vs

Namibia

 9:30 a.m. Kardinia Park, Geelong

Q2

vs

Q3

 1:30 p.m.

17 October 2022

Monday

West Indies

vs

Scotland

 9:30 a.m. Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Q1

vs

Q2

 1:30 p.m.

18 October 2022

Tuesday

Namibia

vs

Q3

 9:30 a.m. Kardinia Park, Geelong

Sir Lanka

vs

Q2

 1:30 p.m.

19 October 2022

Wednesday

Scotland

vs

Q4

 9:30 a.m. Bellerive Oval, Hobart

West Indies 

vs

Q1

 1:30 p.m.

20 October 2022

Thursday

Sri Lanka

vs

Q3

 9:30 a.m. Kardinia Park, Geelong

Namibia

vs

Q2

 1:30 p.m.

21 October 2022

Friday

West Indies

vs

Q4

 9:30 a.m. Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Scotland

vs

Q1

 1:30 p.m.

22 October 2022

Saturday

New Zealand

vs

Australia

 12:30 p.m. SCG, Sydney

England

vs

Afghanistan

 4:30 p.m. Perth Stadium, Perth

23 October 2022

Sunday

Group A winner

vs

Group B winner

 9:30 a.m. Bellerive Oval, Hobart

India

vs

Pakistan

 1:30 p.m. MCG, Melbourne

24 October 2022

Monday

Bangladesh

vs

Group A runner up

 9:30 a.m. Bellerive Oval, Hobart

South Africa

vs

Group B runner up

 1:30 p.m.

25 October 2022

Tuesday

Australia

vs

Group A winner

 4:30 p.m. Perth Stadium, Perth

26 October 2022

Wednesday

England

vs

Group B runner up

 9:30 a.m. MCG, Melbourne

New Zealand

vs

Afghanistan

 1:30 p.m.

27 October 2022

Thursday

South Africa

vs

Bangladesh

 8:30 a.m. SCG, Sydney

India

vs

Group A runner up

 12:30 p.m.

Pakistan

vs

Group B winner

 4:30 p.m. Perth Stadium, Perth

28 October 2022

Friday

Afghanistan

vs

Group B runner up

 9:30 a.m. MCG, Melbourne

England

vs

Australia

 1:30 p.m.

29 October 2022

Saturday

New Zealand

vs

Group A winner

 1:30 p.m. SCG, Sydney

30 October 2022

Sunday

Bangladesh

vs

Group B winner

 8:30 a.m. The Gabba, Brisbane

Pakistan

vs

Group A runner up

 12:30 p.m. Perth Stadium, Perth

India

vs

South Africa

 4:30 p.m.

31 October 2022

Monday

Australia

vs

Group B runner up

 1:30 p.m. The Gabba, Brisbane

1 November 2022

Tuesday

Afghanistan

vs

Group A winner

 9:30 a.m. The Gabba, Brisbane

England

vs

New Zealand

 1:30 p.m.

2 November 2022

Wednesday

Group B winner

vs

Group A runner up

 9:30 a.m. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India

vs

Bangladesh

 1:30 p.m.

3 November 2022

Thursday

Pakistan

vs

South Africa

 1:30 p.m. SCG, Sydney

4 November 2022

Friday

New Zealand

vs

Group B runner up

 9:30 a.m. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia

vs

Afghanistan

 1:30 p.m.

5 November 2022

Saturday

England

vs

Group A winner

 1:30 p.m. SCG, Sydney

6 November 2022

Sunday

South Africa

vs

Group A runner up

 5:30 a.m. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pakistan

vs

Bangladesh

 9:30 a.m.

India

vs

Group B winner

 1:30 p.m. MCG, Melbourne

9 November 2022

Wednesday

TBD 1

vs

TBD 2

 1:30 p.m. SCG, Sydney

10 November 2022

Thursday

TBD 1

vs

TBD 2

 1:30 p.m. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

13 November 2022

Sunday

TBD 1

vs

TBD 2

 1:30 p.m. MCG, Melbourne

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Venue

ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be played across seven venues in Australia. These are mentioned below:

1- MCG, Melbourne

2- Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

3- SCG, Sydney

4- The Gabba, Brisbane

5- Perth Stadium, Perth

6- Bellerive Oval, Hobart

7- Kardinia Park, Geelong

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Teams 

Australia being the host nation and defending champions qualified for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies are the top 11 teams of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Two teams will advance each in Group A and Group B after the global qualifiers in February and July 2022. 

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Groups

Group A: Namibia, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 2, and Qualifier 3

Group B: Scotland, West Indies, Qualifier 1, and Qualifier 4

Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Group A winner, and Group B runner-up

Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Group B winner, and Group A runner-up

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 India Schedule

Former Champions India and Pakistan will take on each other on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Check the complete ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 India Schedule below. 

Date Match Time  Venue

23 October 2022

Sunday

India

vs

Pakistan

 1:30 p.m. MCG, Melbourne

27 October 2022

Thursday

India

vs

Group A runner up

 12:30 p.m. SCG, Sydney

30 October 2022

Sunday

India

vs

South Africa

 4:30 p.m. Perth Stadium, Perth

2 November 2022

Wednesday

India

vs

Bangladesh

 1:30 p.m. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

6 November 2022

Sunday

India

vs

Group B winner

 1:30 p.m. MCG, Melbourne

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said, “This schedule offers so much, from the 2014 Champions Sri Lanka opening the event to our defending champions Australia starting with a rematch of the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand and of course, India taking on Pakistan at the MCG. We know that hundreds of thousands of passionate cricket fans will turn out to support every single one of the 16 teams across all seven of our host cities which is what makes it so special for the players. You only need to cast your mind back to the brilliant ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia to know that this is going to be a wonderful event for players and fans alike."

