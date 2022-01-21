ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Check Schedule, Groups, Venue, Timings, and Host Nation
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: ICC has released the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2022 schedule on its website. The eighth season of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to kick off on October 16 and will conclude on November 13, 2022.
The upcoming T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia who happens to be the defending champions. Australia will begin their campaign on October 22 against New Zealand, a team they defeated in 2021 to lift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 trophy.
In the inaugural match, Sri Lanka and Namibia will lock horns at Kardinia Park, Geelong while the final is scheduled for November 13 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|
16 October 2022
Sunday
|
Sri Lanka
vs
Namibia
|9:30 a.m.
|Kardinia Park, Geelong
|
Q2
vs
Q3
|1:30 p.m.
|
17 October 2022
Monday
|
West Indies
vs
Scotland
|9:30 a.m.
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|
Q1
vs
Q2
|1:30 p.m.
|
18 October 2022
Tuesday
|
Namibia
vs
Q3
|9:30 a.m.
|Kardinia Park, Geelong
|
Sir Lanka
vs
Q2
|1:30 p.m.
|
19 October 2022
Wednesday
|
Scotland
vs
Q4
|9:30 a.m.
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|
West Indies
vs
Q1
|1:30 p.m.
|
20 October 2022
Thursday
|
Sri Lanka
vs
Q3
|9:30 a.m.
|Kardinia Park, Geelong
|
Namibia
vs
Q2
|1:30 p.m.
|
21 October 2022
Friday
|
West Indies
vs
Q4
|9:30 a.m.
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|
Scotland
vs
Q1
|1:30 p.m.
|
22 October 2022
Saturday
|
New Zealand
vs
Australia
|12:30 p.m.
|SCG, Sydney
|
England
vs
Afghanistan
|4:30 p.m.
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|
23 October 2022
Sunday
|
Group A winner
vs
Group B winner
|9:30 a.m.
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|
India
vs
Pakistan
|1:30 p.m.
|MCG, Melbourne
|
24 October 2022
Monday
|
Bangladesh
vs
Group A runner up
|9:30 a.m.
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|
South Africa
vs
Group B runner up
|1:30 p.m.
|
25 October 2022
Tuesday
|
Australia
vs
Group A winner
|4:30 p.m.
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|
26 October 2022
Wednesday
|
England
vs
Group B runner up
|9:30 a.m.
|MCG, Melbourne
|
New Zealand
vs
Afghanistan
|1:30 p.m.
|
27 October 2022
Thursday
|
South Africa
vs
Bangladesh
|8:30 a.m.
|SCG, Sydney
|
India
vs
Group A runner up
|12:30 p.m.
|
Pakistan
vs
Group B winner
|4:30 p.m.
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|
28 October 2022
Friday
|
Afghanistan
vs
Group B runner up
|9:30 a.m.
|MCG, Melbourne
|
England
vs
Australia
|1:30 p.m.
|
29 October 2022
Saturday
|
New Zealand
vs
Group A winner
|1:30 p.m.
|SCG, Sydney
|
30 October 2022
Sunday
|
Bangladesh
vs
Group B winner
|8:30 a.m.
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|
Pakistan
vs
Group A runner up
|12:30 p.m.
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|
India
vs
South Africa
|4:30 p.m.
|
31 October 2022
Monday
|
Australia
vs
Group B runner up
|1:30 p.m.
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|
1 November 2022
Tuesday
|
Afghanistan
vs
Group A winner
|9:30 a.m.
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|
England
vs
New Zealand
|1:30 p.m.
|
2 November 2022
Wednesday
|
Group B winner
vs
Group A runner up
|9:30 a.m.
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|
India
vs
Bangladesh
|1:30 p.m.
|
3 November 2022
Thursday
|
Pakistan
vs
South Africa
|1:30 p.m.
|SCG, Sydney
|
4 November 2022
Friday
|
New Zealand
vs
Group B runner up
|9:30 a.m.
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|
Australia
vs
Afghanistan
|1:30 p.m.
|
5 November 2022
Saturday
|
England
vs
Group A winner
|1:30 p.m.
|SCG, Sydney
|
6 November 2022
Sunday
|
South Africa
vs
Group A runner up
|5:30 a.m.
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|
Pakistan
vs
Bangladesh
|9:30 a.m.
|
India
vs
Group B winner
|1:30 p.m.
|MCG, Melbourne
|
9 November 2022
Wednesday
|
TBD 1
vs
TBD 2
|1:30 p.m.
|SCG, Sydney
|
10 November 2022
Thursday
|
TBD 1
vs
TBD 2
|1:30 p.m.
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|
13 November 2022
Sunday
|
TBD 1
vs
TBD 2
|1:30 p.m.
|MCG, Melbourne
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Venue
ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be played across seven venues in Australia. These are mentioned below:
1- MCG, Melbourne
2- Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
3- SCG, Sydney
4- The Gabba, Brisbane
5- Perth Stadium, Perth
6- Bellerive Oval, Hobart
7- Kardinia Park, Geelong
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Teams
Australia being the host nation and defending champions qualified for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies are the top 11 teams of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Two teams will advance each in Group A and Group B after the global qualifiers in February and July 2022.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Groups
Group A: Namibia, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 2, and Qualifier 3
Group B: Scotland, West Indies, Qualifier 1, and Qualifier 4
Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Group A winner, and Group B runner-up
Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Group B winner, and Group A runner-up
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 India Schedule
Former Champions India and Pakistan will take on each other on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Check the complete ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 India Schedule below.
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|
23 October 2022
Sunday
|
India
vs
Pakistan
|1:30 p.m.
|MCG, Melbourne
|
27 October 2022
Thursday
|
India
vs
Group A runner up
|12:30 p.m.
|SCG, Sydney
|
30 October 2022
Sunday
|
India
vs
South Africa
|4:30 p.m.
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|
2 November 2022
Wednesday
|
India
vs
Bangladesh
|1:30 p.m.
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|
6 November 2022
Sunday
|
India
vs
Group B winner
|1:30 p.m.
|MCG, Melbourne
ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said, “This schedule offers so much, from the 2014 Champions Sri Lanka opening the event to our defending champions Australia starting with a rematch of the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand and of course, India taking on Pakistan at the MCG. We know that hundreds of thousands of passionate cricket fans will turn out to support every single one of the 16 teams across all seven of our host cities which is what makes it so special for the players. You only need to cast your mind back to the brilliant ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia to know that this is going to be a wonderful event for players and fans alike."
