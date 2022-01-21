ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Check Schedule, Groups, Venue, Timings, and Host Nation

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: ICC has released the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2022 schedule on its website. The eighth season of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to kick off on October 16 and will conclude on November 13, 2022.

The upcoming T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia who happens to be the defending champions. Australia will begin their campaign on October 22 against New Zealand, a team they defeated in 2021 to lift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 trophy.

In the inaugural match, Sri Lanka and Namibia will lock horns at Kardinia Park, Geelong while the final is scheduled for November 13 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule

Date Match Time Venue 16 October 2022 Sunday Sri Lanka vs Namibia 9:30 a.m. Kardinia Park, Geelong Q2 vs Q3 1:30 p.m. 17 October 2022 Monday West Indies vs Scotland 9:30 a.m. Bellerive Oval, Hobart Q1 vs Q2 1:30 p.m. 18 October 2022 Tuesday Namibia vs Q3 9:30 a.m. Kardinia Park, Geelong Sir Lanka vs Q2 1:30 p.m. 19 October 2022 Wednesday Scotland vs Q4 9:30 a.m. Bellerive Oval, Hobart West Indies vs Q1 1:30 p.m. 20 October 2022 Thursday Sri Lanka vs Q3 9:30 a.m. Kardinia Park, Geelong Namibia vs Q2 1:30 p.m. 21 October 2022 Friday West Indies vs Q4 9:30 a.m. Bellerive Oval, Hobart Scotland vs Q1 1:30 p.m. 22 October 2022 Saturday New Zealand vs Australia 12:30 p.m. SCG, Sydney England vs Afghanistan 4:30 p.m. Perth Stadium, Perth 23 October 2022 Sunday Group A winner vs Group B winner 9:30 a.m. Bellerive Oval, Hobart India vs Pakistan 1:30 p.m. MCG, Melbourne 24 October 2022 Monday Bangladesh vs Group A runner up 9:30 a.m. Bellerive Oval, Hobart South Africa vs Group B runner up 1:30 p.m. 25 October 2022 Tuesday Australia vs Group A winner 4:30 p.m. Perth Stadium, Perth 26 October 2022 Wednesday England vs Group B runner up 9:30 a.m. MCG, Melbourne New Zealand vs Afghanistan 1:30 p.m. 27 October 2022 Thursday South Africa vs Bangladesh 8:30 a.m. SCG, Sydney India vs Group A runner up 12:30 p.m. Pakistan vs Group B winner 4:30 p.m. Perth Stadium, Perth 28 October 2022 Friday Afghanistan vs Group B runner up 9:30 a.m. MCG, Melbourne England vs Australia 1:30 p.m. 29 October 2022 Saturday New Zealand vs Group A winner 1:30 p.m. SCG, Sydney 30 October 2022 Sunday Bangladesh vs Group B winner 8:30 a.m. The Gabba, Brisbane Pakistan vs Group A runner up 12:30 p.m. Perth Stadium, Perth India vs South Africa 4:30 p.m. 31 October 2022 Monday Australia vs Group B runner up 1:30 p.m. The Gabba, Brisbane 1 November 2022 Tuesday Afghanistan vs Group A winner 9:30 a.m. The Gabba, Brisbane England vs New Zealand 1:30 p.m. 2 November 2022 Wednesday Group B winner vs Group A runner up 9:30 a.m. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide India vs Bangladesh 1:30 p.m. 3 November 2022 Thursday Pakistan vs South Africa 1:30 p.m. SCG, Sydney 4 November 2022 Friday New Zealand vs Group B runner up 9:30 a.m. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Australia vs Afghanistan 1:30 p.m. 5 November 2022 Saturday England vs Group A winner 1:30 p.m. SCG, Sydney 6 November 2022 Sunday South Africa vs Group A runner up 5:30 a.m. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Pakistan vs Bangladesh 9:30 a.m. India vs Group B winner 1:30 p.m. MCG, Melbourne 9 November 2022 Wednesday TBD 1 vs TBD 2 1:30 p.m. SCG, Sydney 10 November 2022 Thursday TBD 1 vs TBD 2 1:30 p.m. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 13 November 2022 Sunday TBD 1 vs TBD 2 1:30 p.m. MCG, Melbourne

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Venue

ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be played across seven venues in Australia. These are mentioned below:

1- MCG, Melbourne

2- Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

3- SCG, Sydney

4- The Gabba, Brisbane

5- Perth Stadium, Perth

6- Bellerive Oval, Hobart

7- Kardinia Park, Geelong

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Teams

Australia being the host nation and defending champions qualified for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies are the top 11 teams of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Two teams will advance each in Group A and Group B after the global qualifiers in February and July 2022.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Groups

Group A: Namibia, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 2, and Qualifier 3

Group B: Scotland, West Indies, Qualifier 1, and Qualifier 4

Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Group A winner, and Group B runner-up

Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Group B winner, and Group A runner-up

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 India Schedule

Former Champions India and Pakistan will take on each other on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Check the complete ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 India Schedule below.

Date Match Time Venue 23 October 2022 Sunday India vs Pakistan 1:30 p.m. MCG, Melbourne 27 October 2022 Thursday India vs Group A runner up 12:30 p.m. SCG, Sydney 30 October 2022 Sunday India vs South Africa 4:30 p.m. Perth Stadium, Perth 2 November 2022 Wednesday India vs Bangladesh 1:30 p.m. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 6 November 2022 Sunday India vs Group B winner 1:30 p.m. MCG, Melbourne

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said, “This schedule offers so much, from the 2014 Champions Sri Lanka opening the event to our defending champions Australia starting with a rematch of the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand and of course, India taking on Pakistan at the MCG. We know that hundreds of thousands of passionate cricket fans will turn out to support every single one of the 16 teams across all seven of our host cities which is what makes it so special for the players. You only need to cast your mind back to the brilliant ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia to know that this is going to be a wonderful event for players and fans alike."

