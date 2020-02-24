List of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Records

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is organized under the supervision of the International Cricket Council (ICC) at the gap of two years. The first edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup was held in England in 2009 and England won the first edition of this tournament.

India's women team has been taking part in this tournament since 2009 but has not reached the final even once.

Let's have a look at some records related to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in this article.

1. Australia's women team is the most successful team in terms of winning percentage. The Australian team has played 32 matches in this tournament, out of which it has won 24, lost 7 and one match tied. Thus the win percentage of Australia's women team is 76% in this tournament.

2. The record of lowest victory percentage in this tournament is held by Bangladesh’s women team. This team has played 13 matches and manage to win only 2 matches while lost 11 matches. Thus its winning percentage is 15.38.

3. The record of scoring most runs (881) in the ICC Women's T20 World Cups is named after Suzy Bates of New Zealand.

4. Australia's Alice Perry has the record of highest wickets (36) in ICC Women's T20 world cups.

5. The record of most runs in a single edition of the Women's T20 World Cup is named after Meg Lanning of Australia. She had scored 257 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup 2014.

6. The record for taking the most wickets in a single edition of the Women's T20 World Cup is held by Anya Shrubsole of England. She took 13 wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup 2014.

7. Diana David (India) has an Indian record of most wickets in a single edition of the Women's T20 World Cup. Diana had clinched 9 wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup 2010.

8. Indian women team's best performance in women's T20 World Cup is semifinal match in 2009, 2010 and 2018. Worth to mention, the Indian women team could not enter into the final of the women's T20 World Cup so far.

9. Australia is the most successful team in this tournament having won 4 ICC Women's T20 World Cups so far.

10. Till now, 6 women T20 World Cups have been won by only three teams namely; Australia, England and West Indies.

Thailand’s women team is playing its maiden ICC women's T20 cricket world Cup in 2020. In its opening match, Thailand’s team had lost to West Indies by 7 wickets.

Since women's cricket is not much popular that is why it does not get much coverage in the media and advertising world. But now this scenario is changing rapidly. I hope the fame of these players will increase many folds after this tournament. Hopefully, you will like these records of the Women's T20 World Cup.

List of Winners of ICC Women's T20 World Cups

List of Winners & Runners-up of the ICC Cricket World Cup