Are optical illusions good for your brain? Yes, optical illusions can help boost your intelligence and memory, as these visual illusions train your brain to recall shapes, patterns, and colours. Optical illusions are great at camouflaging objects and hiding details that most people miss. Research studies show that optical illusions help to understand how the brain 'connects the dots' to create a perception of the visual stimuli received from the eyes. Sometimes the result image is deceptive and misleading, which we call an illusion. Researchers use optical illusions to understand how humans see and process visual information. Exposure to optical illusions helps to foster a more agile and creative thinking process. Solving optical illusions is not everyone's cup of tea. If you are good at detailed observation, pattern recognition, and spotting little nuances that most people miss, then take this optical illusion challenge to prove you have the sharpest cognitive faculties. Are you ready?

Here is an optical illusion that will challenge your observation and problem-solving skills. Can you spot the hidden broccoli in 25 seconds? If You Are Highly Observant With Eyes Sharp As An Eagle, Spot The Hidden Broccoli In 25 Seconds! Image: Brightside This optical illusion test is not like any other seek and find puzzle. This visual illusion will challenge your brain and eyes at once. If you are the sharpest, then take this challenge to find the hidden broccoli. If you think you possess the traits of an intelligent person with acute observation skills, then set a timer for 25 seconds and get down to hunting the elusive broccoli. Did you know that most people are not able to tackle optical illusions as they get overwhelmed? This is what this visual illusion will test if you can notice inconsistencies that average minds miss.