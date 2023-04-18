World Liver Day 2023: 12 Important Facts About Liver

World Liver Day 2023: Every year on April 19, World Liver Day day is observed annually. The day emphasises spreading awareness about the various disease related to the liver. And as the number of cases is increasing every day, it is important to look after the complex organ.

Human Liver is a very crucial organ and is the second largest organ in the body. It is situated on the right side, upper abdominal area. Do you know that if the liver stops functioning then a person will die? The liver is present in every single vertebrate i.e. animals with a backbone, or spinal cord. The liver influences the metabolism of the body. It helps in burning fat and maintains body weight. It detoxifies and purifies the bloodstream. Let us study through this article the liver, its function and some important or unknown facts about it.

World Liver Day 2023: Quotes, Messages, Liver Cleansing Tips, Liver Functions, Diseases, and More

10 Important facts about Liver

1. It has a dual identity

Liver is the largest gland and second largest organ of the Human Body. It can weigh up to 1.3 to 1.6 Kg for a human adult and is a reddish brown in colour. Liver filters the toxins or chemicals from the body which are disposed of as bile and remove it in the form of stool or urine. Brown colour to the stool is due to the bile which is produced in the liver.

2. An organ that can regenerate

Liver is the only organ that can regenerate or can completely regrow. To do so it only needs 25% of the original tissue. According to a 2009 study in the Journal of Cell Physiology, if a person needs liver transplantation and a person donates more than half of the liver then it returns to its original size in nearly two weeks.

3. Liver helps in water storage and carbohydrate metabolism

It helps to control blood sugar levels. If a person has fatty liver then type 2 diabetes may occur. It converts glucose from carbohydrate-rich foods into glycogen and is stored in the liver. It is released between meals to keep energy levels high. And also, glycogen absorbs water over 6 times its own weight, so the liver plays a vital role in the storage of water.

Which technique helps to grow artificial ear in the Human Body?

4. Function of the brain somewhere depends upon the liver

Plasma glucose and ammonia levels are regulated by the liver. If it gets out of control then results in a condition known as hepatic encephalopathy and eventually coma. So, we can say that, if we want the brain to function properly then the working of the liver is important.

5. It helps in hormone metabolism

The liver is the major site of hormone breakdown. It breaks down estrogen and secretes it into bile, which enters the intestines for excretion. If the liver is overworked, it will not excrete estrogen properly and may get the symptoms of lumpy breasts, fluid retention, menstrual cramps etc. If the liver does not break androgen which is a male hormone properly then problems of acne, scalp hair loss, and facial hair in women may occur.

6. Liver stores vitamins and minerals

Do you know that Vitamin A, D, E, K and B12 along with iron and copper are stored in the liver? It also helps in converting vitamin D into its active form.

7. Liver is a protein creator and a clotting agent

For growth and proper working of our body, we need protein. The food that we eat is not sufficient for our body to fulfil its needs of it. So, the liver produces its own protein. Even the enzymes and chemicals required to form blood clots to stop bleeding during a wound or cut are secreted by the liver. People having unhealthy livers will bleed easily.

8. Liver acts as a medicine converter

Do you know that the medicine that we eat is not directly consumed by our body? It is the liver that converts it into a usable form so, that our body can accept it. Therefore, we can say that without liver medicine would be useless.

9. Liver determines cholesterol level

On the health of the liver, cholesterol level is determined. If the liver is fatty or sluggish then higher levels of bad LDL cholesterol and triglycerides will be formed. We can say that the liver produces cholesterol which synthesises certain hormones and generates new cells.

10. Liver performs 500 different functions

According to scientists, the liver can perform around 500 different functions. Alcohol, drugs, and the virus (hepatitis B) can harm the liver. Due to unprocessed bilirubin, the colour of the eyes and skin turns yellow which means that liver is not working properly.

11. Detoxifier

Our liver detoxifies the hazardous substances we consume, such as alcohol and narcotics. The body cannot process these substances without the liver. Toxins are filtered by the liver through sinusoid channels, which are lined with immune cells known as Kupffer cells. These engulf, digest, and expel the poison. This is known as phagocytosis.

12. Recycler of blood

During foetal development, the liver creates blood, and as an adult, it recycles blood. It degrades old or damaged blood cells. It understands how to store iron and certain vitamins for usage when those nutrients are insufficient in the bloodstream.

So, the liver is a very important organ of our body which performs several functions it is responsible for producing enzymes and chemicals that help the blood to clot and stop bleeding during a wound or cut. It stores sugar in the form of glycogen. When our body needs energy it breaks glycogen into glucose which is used by our body as energy fuel.

How many types of Kidney Stones are formed in Human Body