List of important military exercises of Indian Armed Forces
A military exercise involving two or more nations is a measure to test the performance of the armed forces without engaging in the battlefield.
It facilitates better coordination between the militaries, observation of enemy's tactics, and familiarisation with new technologies, enabling on-the-job training of each other’s crews. These are useful in case of joint military operations be it in war or in operations other than war such as disaster relief, and humanitarian aid.
Indian Armed forces conduct or participate in various bilateral and multilateral military exercises with foreign countries. This article precisely describes all of that.
List of Important Military Exercises
|S.No.
|Participating Countries
|Exercise(s)
|1.
|Australia
|AUSTRA HIND, AUSINDEX, PITCH BLACK
|2.
|Bangladesh
|SAMPRITI, IN-BN CORPAT, IN-BN BILAT, IN-BN SF, TABLE TOP, SAMVEDNA
|3.
|Brazil and South Africa
|IBSAMAR
|4.
|China
|HAND IN HAND
|5.
|Egypt
|CYCLONE
|6.
|France
|SHAKTI, VARUNA, GARUDA
|7.
|Indonesia
|GARUDA SHAKTI, IND-INDO CORPAT, IND-INDO BILAT
|8.
|Israel
|BLUE FLAG
|9.
|Japan
|DHARMA GUARDIAN, JIMEX
|10.
|Kazakhstan
|KAZIND
|11.
|Kyrgyzstan
|KHANJAR
|12.
|Malaysia
|HARIMAU SHAKTI, IN-RMN BILAT, HOP EX
|13.
|Maldives
|EKUVERIN, EKATHA
|14.
|Mongolia
|NOMADIC ELEPHANT
|15.
|Myanmar
|IMBEX, IMCOR, IN-MN, BILAT, TABLE TOP
|16.
|Nepal
|SURYA KIRAN
|17.
|Oman
|AL NAGAH, NASEEM-AL-BAHR, EASTERN BRIDGE
|18.
|Qatar
|ZA'IR AL BAHR
|19.
|Russia
|INDRA, AVIAINDRA
|20.
|Seychelles
|LAMITIYE
|21.
|Singapore
|SIMBEX, JOINT MILITARY TRAINING
|22.
|Sri Lanka
|MITRA SHAKTI, SLINEX, IN-SLN SF, SAMVEDNA
|23.
|Thailand
|MAITREE, INDO-THAI CORPAT, SIAM BHARAT
|24.
|UAE
|DESERT EAGLE
|25.
|UK
|AJEY WARRIOR, KONKAN, INDRADHANUSH
|26.
|USA
|YUDHABHAYAS, VAJRA PRAHAR, SPITTING COBRA, SANGAM (IN-USN EOD), RED FLAG, COPE INDIA
|27.
|Uzbekistan
|DUSTLIK
|28.
|Vietnam
|VINBAX, IN-VPN BILAT
|29.
|Multilateral
|BIMSTEC
|30.
|Multilateral
|AFINDEX
|31.
|Multilateral
|MEDEX
|32.
|Multilateral
|SCO-PEACE MISSION
|33.
|Multilateral
|TSENTR
|34.
|Multilateral
|CORMORANT STRIKE
|35.
|Multilateral
|KHAAN QUEST
|36.
|Multilateral
|COBRA GOLD
|37.
|Multilateral
|ADMM PLUS EXERCISES
|38.
|Multilateral
|BLACK CARILLION
|39.
|Multilateral
|KAKADU
|40.
|Multilateral
|KOMODO
|41.
|Multilateral
|IONS WORKING GROUP EXERCISES
|42.
|Multilateral
|EOD J2A
|43.
|Multilateral
|MARISX
|44.
|Multilateral
|MALABAR
|45.
|Multilateral
|RIMPAC
|46.
|Multilateral
|CUTLASS EXPRESS
|47.
|Multilateral
|SALVEX
|48.
|Multilateral
|SEACAT
|49.
|Multilateral
|SITMEN
|50.
|Multilateral
|MILAN
|51.
|Multilateral
|WPNS EXERCISES
Types of Military Exercises in India
The Indian Military Exercises can be classified into three categories. These are as follows:
1- Domestic Exercise
2- Bilateral Exercise
3- Multilateral Exercise
Domestic Exercise: It aims at improving internal engagements.
|S.No.
|Exercise
|1.
|Gandiv Vijay
|2.
|Paschim Lehar
|3.
|Vayu Shakti
|4.
|Vayu Shakti
Bilateral Exercise: These involve the militaries of two nations.
|S.No.
|Exercise
|Participating Countries
|1.
|Sampriti
|India and Bangladesh
|2.
|Mitra Shakti
|India and Sri Lanka
|3.
|Maitree Exercise
|India and Thailand
|4.
|Vajra Prahar
|India and United States
|5.
|Yudh Abhyas
|India and United States
|6.
|Nomadic Elephant
|India and Mongolia
|7.
|Garuda Shakti
|India and Indonesia
|8.
|Shakti Exercise
|India and France
|9.
|Dharma Guardian
|India and Japan
|10.
|Surya Kiran
|India and Nepal
|11.
|Hand in Hand Exercise
|India and China
|12.
|SIMBEX
|India and Singapore
|13.
|Shakti Exercise
|India and France
14.
|CORPAT
|India and Thailand
Multilateral Exercise: These involve militaries of more than two nations
|S.No.
|Exercise
|Participating Countries
|1.
|RIMPAC
|Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, South Korea Singapore, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom and the United States
|2.
|MALABAR
|India, United States, and Japan
|3.
|COBRA-GOLD
|Asia-Pacific countries
|4.
|Samvedna
|South Asian Region Nations
Military exercises of the Indian Armed Forces is an important examination topic. The students who are appearing for UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations are advised to go through the list thoroughly.
