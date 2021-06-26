List of important military exercises of Indian Armed Forces

A military exercise involving two or more nations is a measure to test the performance of the armed forces without engaging in the battlefield.

It facilitates better coordination between the militaries, observation of enemy's tactics, and familiarisation with new technologies, enabling on-the-job training of each other’s crews. These are useful in case of joint military operations be it in war or in operations other than war such as disaster relief, and humanitarian aid.

Indian Armed forces conduct or participate in various bilateral and multilateral military exercises with foreign countries. This article precisely describes all of that.

List of Important Military Exercises

S.No. Participating Countries Exercise(s) 1. Australia AUSTRA HIND, AUSINDEX, PITCH BLACK 2. Bangladesh SAMPRITI, IN-BN CORPAT, IN-BN BILAT, IN-BN SF, TABLE TOP, SAMVEDNA 3. Brazil and South Africa IBSAMAR 4. China HAND IN HAND 5. Egypt CYCLONE 6. France SHAKTI, VARUNA, GARUDA 7. Indonesia GARUDA SHAKTI, IND-INDO CORPAT, IND-INDO BILAT 8. Israel BLUE FLAG 9. Japan DHARMA GUARDIAN, JIMEX 10. Kazakhstan KAZIND 11. Kyrgyzstan KHANJAR 12. Malaysia HARIMAU SHAKTI, IN-RMN BILAT, HOP EX 13. Maldives EKUVERIN, EKATHA 14. Mongolia NOMADIC ELEPHANT 15. Myanmar IMBEX, IMCOR, IN-MN, BILAT, TABLE TOP 16. Nepal SURYA KIRAN 17. Oman AL NAGAH, NASEEM-AL-BAHR, EASTERN BRIDGE 18. Qatar ZA'IR AL BAHR 19. Russia INDRA, AVIAINDRA 20. Seychelles LAMITIYE 21. Singapore SIMBEX, JOINT MILITARY TRAINING 22. Sri Lanka MITRA SHAKTI, SLINEX, IN-SLN SF, SAMVEDNA 23. Thailand MAITREE, INDO-THAI CORPAT, SIAM BHARAT 24. UAE DESERT EAGLE 25. UK AJEY WARRIOR, KONKAN, INDRADHANUSH 26. USA YUDHABHAYAS, VAJRA PRAHAR, SPITTING COBRA, SANGAM (IN-USN EOD), RED FLAG, COPE INDIA 27. Uzbekistan DUSTLIK 28. Vietnam VINBAX, IN-VPN BILAT 29. Multilateral BIMSTEC 30. Multilateral AFINDEX 31. Multilateral MEDEX 32. Multilateral SCO-PEACE MISSION 33. Multilateral TSENTR 34. Multilateral CORMORANT STRIKE 35. Multilateral KHAAN QUEST 36. Multilateral COBRA GOLD 37. Multilateral ADMM PLUS EXERCISES 38. Multilateral BLACK CARILLION 39. Multilateral KAKADU 40. Multilateral KOMODO 41. Multilateral IONS WORKING GROUP EXERCISES 42. Multilateral EOD J2A 43. Multilateral MARISX 44. Multilateral MALABAR 45. Multilateral RIMPAC 46. Multilateral CUTLASS EXPRESS 47. Multilateral SALVEX 48. Multilateral SEACAT 49. Multilateral SITMEN 50. Multilateral MILAN 51. Multilateral WPNS EXERCISES

Types of Military Exercises in India

The Indian Military Exercises can be classified into three categories. These are as follows:

1- Domestic Exercise

2- Bilateral Exercise

3- Multilateral Exercise

Domestic Exercise: It aims at improving internal engagements.

S.No. Exercise 1. Gandiv Vijay 2. Paschim Lehar 3. Vayu Shakti 4. Vayu Shakti

Bilateral Exercise: These involve the militaries of two nations.

S.No. Exercise Participating Countries 1. Sampriti India and Bangladesh 2. Mitra Shakti India and Sri Lanka 3. Maitree Exercise India and Thailand 4. Vajra Prahar India and United States 5. Yudh Abhyas India and United States 6. Nomadic Elephant India and Mongolia 7. Garuda Shakti India and Indonesia 8. Shakti Exercise India and France 9. Dharma Guardian India and Japan 10. Surya Kiran India and Nepal 11. Hand in Hand Exercise India and China 12. SIMBEX India and Singapore 13. Shakti Exercise India and France 14. CORPAT India and Thailand

Multilateral Exercise: These involve militaries of more than two nations

S.No. Exercise Participating Countries 1. RIMPAC Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, South Korea Singapore, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom and the United States 2. MALABAR India, United States, and Japan 3. COBRA-GOLD Asia-Pacific countries 4. Samvedna South Asian Region Nations

Military exercises of the Indian Armed Forces is an important examination topic. The students who are appearing for UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations are advised to go through the list thoroughly.

