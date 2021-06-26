Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of important military exercises of Indian Armed Forces

Indian Armed forces conduct or participate in various bilateral and multilateral military exercises with foreign countries. This article precisely describes all of that.
A military exercise involving two or more nations is a measure to test the performance of the armed forces without engaging in the battlefield.

It facilitates better coordination between the militaries, observation of enemy's tactics, and familiarisation with new technologies, enabling on-the-job training of each other’s crews. These are useful in case of joint military operations be it in war or in operations other than war such as disaster relief, and humanitarian aid. 

List of Important Military Exercises 

S.No.  Participating Countries Exercise(s)
1. Australia AUSTRA HIND, AUSINDEX, PITCH BLACK
2. Bangladesh SAMPRITI, IN-BN CORPAT, IN-BN BILAT, IN-BN SF, TABLE TOP, SAMVEDNA
3. Brazil and South Africa IBSAMAR
4. China HAND IN HAND
5. Egypt CYCLONE
6. France SHAKTI, VARUNA, GARUDA
7. Indonesia GARUDA SHAKTI, IND-INDO CORPAT, IND-INDO BILAT
8. Israel  BLUE FLAG
9. Japan DHARMA GUARDIAN, JIMEX
10. Kazakhstan KAZIND
11. Kyrgyzstan KHANJAR
12. Malaysia HARIMAU SHAKTI, IN-RMN BILAT, HOP EX
13. Maldives EKUVERIN, EKATHA
14. Mongolia NOMADIC ELEPHANT
15. Myanmar IMBEX, IMCOR, IN-MN, BILAT, TABLE TOP
16. Nepal SURYA KIRAN
17. Oman AL NAGAH, NASEEM-AL-BAHR, EASTERN BRIDGE
18. Qatar ZA'IR AL BAHR
19. Russia INDRA, AVIAINDRA
20. Seychelles LAMITIYE
21. Singapore SIMBEX, JOINT MILITARY TRAINING
22. Sri Lanka MITRA SHAKTI, SLINEX, IN-SLN SF, SAMVEDNA
23. Thailand MAITREE, INDO-THAI CORPAT, SIAM BHARAT
24. UAE DESERT EAGLE
25. UK AJEY WARRIOR, KONKAN, INDRADHANUSH
26. USA YUDHABHAYAS, VAJRA PRAHAR, SPITTING COBRA, SANGAM (IN-USN EOD), RED FLAG, COPE INDIA
27. Uzbekistan DUSTLIK
28. Vietnam VINBAX, IN-VPN BILAT
29. Multilateral BIMSTEC
30. Multilateral AFINDEX
31. Multilateral MEDEX
32. Multilateral SCO-PEACE MISSION
33. Multilateral TSENTR
34. Multilateral CORMORANT STRIKE
35. Multilateral KHAAN QUEST
36. Multilateral COBRA GOLD
37. Multilateral ADMM PLUS EXERCISES
38. Multilateral BLACK CARILLION
39. Multilateral KAKADU
40. Multilateral KOMODO
41. Multilateral IONS WORKING GROUP EXERCISES
42. Multilateral EOD J2A
43. Multilateral MARISX
44. Multilateral MALABAR
45. Multilateral RIMPAC
46. Multilateral CUTLASS EXPRESS
47. Multilateral SALVEX
48. Multilateral SEACAT
49. Multilateral SITMEN
50. Multilateral MILAN
51. Multilateral WPNS EXERCISES

Types of Military Exercises in India

The Indian Military Exercises can be classified into three categories. These are as follows:
1- Domestic Exercise
2- Bilateral Exercise
3- Multilateral Exercise

Domestic Exercise: It aims at improving internal engagements. 

S.No.  Exercise 
1. Gandiv Vijay
2. Paschim Lehar
3. Vayu Shakti
4. Vayu Shakti

Bilateral Exercise: These involve the militaries of two nations.

S.No.  Exercise  Participating Countries
1. Sampriti India and Bangladesh
2. Mitra Shakti India and Sri Lanka
3. Maitree Exercise India and Thailand
4. Vajra Prahar India and United States
5. Yudh Abhyas  India and United States
6. Nomadic Elephant India and Mongolia
7. Garuda Shakti India and Indonesia
8. Shakti Exercise India and France
9. Dharma Guardian India and Japan
10. Surya Kiran India and Nepal
11. Hand in Hand Exercise India and China
12. SIMBEX India and Singapore
13. Shakti Exercise India and France
14. CORPAT India and Thailand

Multilateral Exercise: These involve militaries of more than two nations

S.No.  Exercise  Participating Countries
1. RIMPAC Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, South Korea Singapore, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom and the United States
2. MALABAR India, United States, and Japan
3. COBRA-GOLD Asia-Pacific countries
4. Samvedna  South Asian Region Nations

Military exercises of the Indian Armed Forces is an important examination topic. The students who are appearing for UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations are advised to go through the list thoroughly. 

