India Innovation Index 2020 by NITI Aayog: Delhi tops UT/City-states list, Karnataka tops Major States list and Himachal Pradesh tops NE and Hill States list

NITI Aayog along with the Institute for Competitiveness has released the Second Edition of India Innovation Index 2020 on 20 January 2021. The report was released by NITI Aayog's Vice Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar, in the presence of Member of Health Dr. V.K. Paul, Member of Agriculture Dr. Ramesh Chand, CEO Amitabh Kant, Advisor of Science and Technology Neeraj Sinha and Chairperson of Institute for Competitiveness Dr. Amit Kapoor.

Speaking on the occasion, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar stated, "The India Innovation Index will create synergies between different stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem, thus enabling India to shift to competitive good governance."

Speaking on the occasion, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant stated, "The India Innovation Index is a major step towards measuring innovation outcomes of states and facilitating optimal utilization of national and state mechanisms to realize the goal of an AatmanirbharBharat."

India Innovation Index 2020

Aim: It aims to create an extensive framework for the continual evaluation of the innovation environment of the country.

The index aims to rank 28 Indian States and the 9 Union Territories based on their scores, recognize opportunities and challenges, and assist in tailoring government policies to foster innovation.

Innovation Inputs: The India Innovation Index 2020 measures innovation input through 'Enablers' and innovation output through 'Performance'.

The five Enablers pillars capture elements of the state economy that act as inputs for the innovation environment. These are Human Capital, Investment, Knowledge Workers, Business Environment, Safety and Legal Environment.

The two Performance pillars depict the performance. These are Knowledge Output and Knowledge Diffusion.

Innovation: It is the creation, development and implementation of a new product, process or service.

Best Performers: Overall, Delhi retained its first rank, Karnataka tops the list in the 'Major States' category and Himachal Pradesh in the 'North Eastern and the Hill States' category.

India Innovation Index 2020: Major States

S. No. Major States Score 1. Karnataka 42.50 2. Maharashtra 38.03 3. Tamil Nadu 37.91 4. Telangana 33.23 5. Kerala 30.58 6. Haryana 25.81 7. Andhra Pradesh 24.19 8. Gujarat 23.63 9. Uttar Pradesh 22.85 10. Punjab 22.54 11. West Bengal 21.69 12. Rajasthan 20.83 13. Madhya Pradesh 20.82 14. Odisha 18.94 15. Jharkhand 17.12 16. Chhatisgarh 15.77 17. Bihar 14.48

India Innovation Index 2020: UT and City-States

S. No. UT and City-States Score 1. Delhi 46.60 2. Chandigarh 38.57 3. Daman and Diu 26.76 4. Puducherry 25.23 5. Goa 24.92 6. Dadra and Nagar Haveli 22.74 7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18.89 8. Jammu and Kashmir 18.62 9. Lakshadweep 11.71

India Innovation Index 2020: North Eastern and the Hill States

S. No. North Eastern and the Hill States Score 1. Himachal Pradesh 25.06 2. Uttarakhand 23.50 3. Manipur 22.78 4. Sikkim 20.28 5. Mizoram 16.93 6. Assam 16.38 7. Arunachal Pradesh 14.90 8. Nagaland 14.11 9. Tripura 12.84 10. Meghalaya 12.15

NITI Aayog is committed to utilizing the India Innovation Index 2020 in catalysing the innovation outcome of the nation, with its mandate of promoting ‘competitive federalism’ among all states and union territories.

Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP 2020): Here's all you need to know

What is Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and what are its objectives?

Play, Daily Static GK and Current Events Quiz